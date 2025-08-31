Litton Das Matches Shakib Al Hasan’s T20I Record As Bangladesh Outclass Netherlands In Sylhet

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das produced a stellar performance in Sylhet, equaling Shakib Al Hasan’s record for the most fifty-plus scores by a Bangladeshi in T20 internationals. His blistering 54 not out off 29 balls not only secured him a personal milestone but also guided Bangladesh to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the opening game of the series.

Litton Joins Shakib in Elite List

Litton’s fluent half-century marked his 13th fifty in T20Is, drawing him level with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who previously held the record alone. The right-hander looked in complete control, striking six boundaries and two sixes to lead from the front in Bangladesh’s chase.

The updated list of Bangladesh’s top T20I scorers with 50+ scores now stands as:

Litton Das - 13

Shakib Al Hasan - 13

Mahmudullah - 8

Tamim Iqbal - 8

Mushfiqur Rahim - 6

Taskin Ahmed Sets the Tone

Earlier, Bangladesh’s bowlers laid the foundation for victory. Taskin Ahmed delivered a fiery spell, claiming 4/28, while Saif Hassan contributed with 2/18, restricting the Netherlands to 136/8 in their 20 overs. Despite a few fighting knocks from the visitors, they never managed to gain momentum against Bangladesh’s disciplined attack.

Dominant Chase Sealed Early

Chasing 137, Litton opened aggressively and found strong support from Saif Hassan, who struck a quickfire 36 not out off 19 deliveries. Together, they ensured Bangladesh wrapped up the target in just 13.3 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two sides.

A Historic and Confident Start

For Litton, this innings was more than just a personal milestone; it was a statement of leadership. By equaling Shakib’s record, he reaffirmed his place as one of Bangladesh’s most consistent T20 performers. The victory also handed the Tigers a perfect start to the series, boosting their confidence ahead of the remaining matches.

As Litton continues to grow in stature, Bangladesh fans will be eager to see if he can surpass Shakib’s record and establish himself as the country’s most prolific T20I batter.