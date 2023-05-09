LIVE Updates | CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni vs David Warner

Match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will have the Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday in Chennai. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has completely opened the stage for every team to step up including the Delhi Capitals (DC). The clash between David Warner's DC and MS Dhoni's CSK holds a lot of importance as both need to win this contest to keep their hopes alive.

CSK are coming off a dominant win against the Mumbai Indians in their previous contest by six wickets courtesy their fine bowling performance from Deepak Chahar and Matheesa Pathirana. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, have bounced back after a disappointing start to their season with four wins from their five games played recently.

