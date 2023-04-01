DC: 7-0 (1) | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Steady Start By DC Openers
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Lucknow Super Giants post a total of 193 runs in the first innings. DC need 194 to win.
Trending Photos
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have posted a total of 193 runs after the 20 overs. Delhi Capitals will need to keep the runrate above 9 runs per over right from the start. Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match of the Saturday double-header of IPL 2023 today. Led by KL Rahul, LSG will be aiming to have an even better season than last year when they reached the playoffs. The fact that they are playing at home will comfort LSG as they are going to get the support of the fans in Lucknow. Expect fans to reach the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from nearby cities of Prayagraj and Kanpur as well. It goes without saying that the one of newest franchises of IPL will be under pressure too while playing at home as expectations will be huge.
DC, at the same time, are playing IPL 2023 without their regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. David Warner replaces him as leader and will be aiming to get their campaign off to a good start.
Check LIVE Updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 3 here.
LIVE LSG vs DC score & updates: DC need 194 to win
And that is it. Ayush Badoni in the end gets 18 off 7 along with Krishnappa Gowtham getting the maximum off his first ball of this game. Chetan Sakariya has been expensive as he gave away 53 runs taking two wickets.
LSG: 193/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC score and updates IPL 2023: Out
Nicholas Pooran 36 (21) caught by Prithvi Shaw bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Lucknow lose another wicket but the damage has been done, DC would be happy Pooran is not facing any more balls now.
LSG: 172/5 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Pooran on fire
Nicholas Pooran batting 25 off 15 balls at the moment and he is looking unstoppable at the moment. Delhi Capitals looking to restrict the Lucknow batters for the lowest score possible.
LSG: 154/4 (17.4 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC score and updates IPL 2023: Gone!
Marcus Stoinis 12 (10) caught by Sarfaraz Khan bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, what a time to get the wicket for the Delhi Capitals. LSG now left with Pandya and Pooran in the middle with 4 overs left.
LSG: 131/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC score & updates: Out!
Kyle Mayers 73 (38) out bowled by Axar Patel. What a ball! Axar is pumped as he gets his revenge from the left-hander. Delhi Capitals with 2 wickets in quick succession.
LSG: 101/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC score & updates: Mayers on fire
Kyle Mayers batting on 64 off 32 balls for the Lucknow Super Giants at the moment. Khaleel Ahmed drop the left-hander on 14, he is hiding in shame at the moment with four and six that is being hit.
LSG - 89/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score: Gone!
Big wicket! KL Rahul 8 (12) caught by Axar Patel bowled by Sakariya. Captain departs, another failure for Rahul against Chetan Sakariya, this is the fourth time Sakariya has got the better off the right-hander in this competition.
LSG: 21/1 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: LSG off to a slow start
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers are in the middle for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A slow start for LSG as both batters take their time to get in the rhythm. The pitch is not favorable for batters as per Rovman Powell.
LSG: 12/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Action begins
Captain KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals. The first over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and it was a neat one as only 1 run comes off it.
LSG: 1/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score and updates: Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Toss report
David Warner wins the toss, KL Rahul's LSG will bat first in their clash against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Toss at 7
KL Rahul and David Warner will be coming out for toss at 7:00 PM (IST) for match no.3 of the IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC score & updates: Predicted XIs
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player options: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur.
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: All eyes on Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder, is a valuable asset on the slow and sluggish Indian wickets, utilizing his change-ups effectively in the latter stages of the innings, which could potentially earn him several wickets. With 34 wickets from 67 IPL games, Stoinis will be keen to increase his tally. He displayed his wicket-taking abilities during the recently concluded ODI series against India and will aim to carry his form into the T20 league.
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Sehwag on Kuldeep Yadav
"Until all the players become available, Kuldeep Yadav will need to take on extra responsibility. He will enjoy bowling on the Delhi pitch, which sometimes remains low and turning. He will look to build on the confidence that he got from last season, which also helped him make a comeback into the Indian team,” said Sehwag.
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad
KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad
David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Weather Report
It is forecasted that the weather will be favourable for the match scheduled on April 1, Saturday, in Lucknow City, with no rain expected. As per the weather reports, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day, but it will clear up at night. The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm, and there are no indications of any threat to its schedule. The temperature will be within the range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, which is ideal for playing cricket.
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Pitch Report
The Ekana Cricket Stadium's pitch is anticipated to be equitable, with neither batsmen nor bowlers having an obvious advantage. In the last three T20Is played on this track, the average score was 151, with some assistance for fast bowlers. Over the past three T20Is, pacers have accounted for 60% of the wickets that fell. As the game progresses, the pitch is predicted to slow down, which may influence teams to opt for batting first after winning the toss.
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Dream11
KL Rahul (c), David Warner (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: All eyes on Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw has seen up and down in the recent past. He recently made his national team comeback in January when he was selected for the NZ T20Is on back of good domestic season. But he did not get a single game. Shaw will need to continously prove himself to push for his selection in T20I squad. He can make his case stronger for the ODI World Cup squad if he has a solid season in IPL.
LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: DC share training video
Delhi Capitals have shared a training video where they can be seen sweating it out on the eve of the match vs LSG.
Our game too _____ _
_____ our way into _ #LSGvDC _#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/DnahLZriCD
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 1, 2023
IPL 2023 Lucknow vs Delhi LIVE: All you need to know about the match
The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place on April 1, Saturday. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
LSG vs GT LIVE: Lucknow weather report
The conditions in Lucknow are expected to be ideal for a game of cricket as there is almost no chance of rain at the venue. Fans can expect a full game without any interruptions.
LSG vs DC LIVE: Key players for Lucknow
Watch out for KL Rahul, who will be looking to prove a point after being demoted in the BCCI central contract. He has had consistent runs at the top order in the past few seasons. LSG will also pin hopes on Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Avesh to come good too in the tournament.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Watch Bhojpuri commentary viral video
IPL 2023 is being live streaming by Jio Cinema and the fans UP and Bihar can switch to Bhojpuri commentary on the app. A clip of Bhojpuri commentary during GT vs CSK match is getting viral.
Garda udd gayil ba bhojpuri commentary me..Jiya ho Bihar k Lala @JioCinema #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #GtvsCSK pic.twitter.com/h24KIl0Ozn
— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) March 31, 2023
LSG vs DC LIVE: Watch out for Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav has a terrific last season in which he picked up 21 wickets from 14 matches. DC pin hopes on Kuldeep in new season.
Ready to weave a web __#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/InDtJbfOI2
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 31, 2023
LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: Key players for Delhi Capitals
DC captain David Warner, vice-captain Axar Patel together with Prithvi Shaw and Kuldeep Yadav will hold they key to the success of Capitals in this IPL and will be the players to watch out for in their opener vs Lucknow.
LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: Probable XIs
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat
DC Probable XI: SN Khan, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, RR Rossouw, P Shaw, David Warner(C), MR Marsh, Axar Patel, KK Ahmed, KL Yadav, C Sakariya
LSG vs DC Live Updates: Lucknow have a new jersey
After facing a flak in IPL 2022 for their 'terrible' jersey, LSG have a brand new kit in IPL 2023. Take a look below.
____ ____, ____ ____, ____ _____, ____ ______ __#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/u3wu5LqnjN
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: Warner is DC captain
With injured Rishabh Pant out of IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals will be led by Australian opener David Warner. Not to forget, Warner has already won an IPL trophy back in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As per DC management and head coach Ricky Ponting, Warner is the right man to lead the team.
LSG vs DC IPL Match: Lucknow's first home match
The firsts are always special. LSG, who are one of the two newer franchises in the tournament, get to play their first home game and it happens to be against Delhi Capitals. The fans would be hoping for a winning start to mark this special occasion.
LSG vs DC LIVE: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
LSG vs DC LIVE: Lucknow vs Delhi in Match No 3
Lucknow Super Giants host Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL. The KL Rahul-led side play their first home game and will be looking to get the camaign off to a winning start. DC will be captained by David Warner, who is filling in for Rishabh Pant. They would like to collect first points in their opening game. This is an evening game of Saturday's double-header today. Watch this space for all latest updates from the LSG vs DC contest.
More Stories