DC: 7-0 (1) | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Steady Start By DC Openers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have posted a total of 193 runs after the 20 overs. Delhi Capitals will need to keep the runrate above 9 runs per over right from the start. Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match of the Saturday double-header of IPL 2023 today. Led by KL Rahul, LSG will be aiming to have an even better season than last year when they reached the playoffs. The fact that they are playing at home will comfort LSG as they are going to get the support of the fans in Lucknow. Expect fans to reach the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from nearby cities of Prayagraj and Kanpur as well. It goes without saying that the one of newest franchises of IPL will be under pressure too while playing at home as expectations will be huge.

DC, at the same time, are playing IPL 2023 without their regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. David Warner replaces him as leader and will be aiming to get their campaign off to a good start.

