[Live Streaming] PBKS vs CSK Match 22 Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings return to their home ground in Mullanpur for another crucial fixture this time against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. PBKS have shown strong intent this season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and coaching guidance of Ricky Ponting. Their balanced squad has helped them stay among the top-performing teams early in the season, with both batters and bowlers rising to the occasion in pressure moments.

After a string of inconsistent performances at various home venues in recent years, PBKS will be eager to consolidate their form at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur. Their opening duo has provided brisk starts, the middle order has anchored well, and their bowling unit has delivered at key stages. With the home crowd behind them once again, Punjab will look to build on their momentum and strengthen their position on the points table.

For CSK, it’s been a tough run with three consecutive losses. Their top-order woes continue to be a major concern, with Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad failing to provide steady starts. This inconsistency has made it difficult for CSK to mount or chase down competitive totals. Chennai Super Kings find themselves struggling early in the IPL 2025 season, currently sitting at ninth in the points table. As the five-time champions aim to turn their season around, they will need significant improvements across departments to keep their playoff hopes alive.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Tuesday, April 08.

Where will the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match take place?

The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

What time will the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match begin?

The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar apps and websites.

This matchup between PBKS and CSK promises to be a tightly contested battle as both teams eye a win to stay in the playoff race.