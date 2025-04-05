[Live Streaming] PBKS vs RR Match 18 Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

PBKS vs RR Live Streaming: Punjab Kings are gearing up for their first home game of IPL 2025, and there’s a sense of cautious optimism in the air. Over the past couple of seasons, PBKS have struggled to find stability at home, often shifting between venues like Mohali, Dharamsala, and now Mullanpur. Unfortunately, the results haven’t been too kind four losses in Mullanpur and no wins yet in Dharamsala paint a rather bleak picture. But this year feels different.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and with Ricky Ponting calling the shots from the dugout, Punjab have started the season on a high. They’re one of the few teams still unbeaten, thanks to a well-rounded squad and strong performances in both batting and bowling. The top order looks solid, and the bowlers have held their nerve in crunch situations. With two back-to-back games at home, PBKS will be hoping to rewrite their home record and turn Mullanpur into a fortress.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are still trying to find their best combination. They did bounce back with a win over Chennai Super Kings, but concerns remain. Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t hit form yet, and the much-talked-about overseas firepower hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. That said, domestic players like Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel have shown maturity, while the bowling unit featuring Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana is slowly clicking into gear.

With Punjab looking to stay unbeaten and Rajasthan hoping to build on recent momentum, this North Indian clash is shaping up to be an exciting and crucial encounter in the early days of IPL 2025.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Saturday, April 05.

Where will the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

What time will the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match begin?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

For fans preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Unlike the previous two seasons where live streaming was free, viewers will need a subscription to watch IPL 2025 matches.