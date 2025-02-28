Advertisement
AFG VS AUS

Live Cricket Score | AFG VS AUS, CT-2025 10th Match Updates: AFG Eye Win Against Steve Smith's Side

Afghanistan VS Australia 10th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Afghan team will enter the game after defeating England by eight runs to hand them their second successive defeat against them. Australia on the other hand, are coming into the fixture after outplaying England in their opening fixture.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 12:18 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in one of the most exciting matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, February 28 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The upcoming game is of utmost importance as it will decide the semi-finalists of the competition. The Afghan team will enter the game after defeating England by eight runs to hand them their second successive defeat against them. Australia on the other hand, are coming into the fixture after outplaying England in their opening fixture.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha

28 February 2025
00:17 IST

AFG VS AUS, CT-2025 10th Match Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 game between Afghanistan and Australia. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK