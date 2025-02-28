Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in one of the most exciting matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, February 28 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The upcoming game is of utmost importance as it will decide the semi-finalists of the competition. The Afghan team will enter the game after defeating England by eight runs to hand them their second successive defeat against them. Australia on the other hand, are coming into the fixture after outplaying England in their opening fixture.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha