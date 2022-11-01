Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman strike early blow

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in a must-win Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday (November 1). The equation is pretty simple for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the moment. They are occupying the bottom two spots in Group 1 with just two points to their names and, with both Australia and New Zealand having made their way to five points already, they will need to win both of their remaining encounters to stay alive in the semi-final race.

But only one team can emerge victorious from this contest, which means the losing team will be out of the final four race completely. Moreover, with rain threat looming large, there's a chance of both teams getting eliminated from contention if the match is a washout.

Two of Afghanistan’s three matches so far have already been hit by rain. After their loss to England, where they fought very hard and competed really well, both of their games against New Zealand and Ireland were called off as rain played spoilsport. Now there is a risk of their third game encountering the same fate as well.

Check Live Scores and Updates from Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup 2022 here.