ASIA CUP 2025

LIVE | Asia Cup 2025 Team India Squad Announcement: Will BCCI Pick Shubman Gill?

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Picked

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 03:31 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Update: The BCCI has officially announced Team India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Fans can follow live updates to check the full players’ list and match schedule. Key players include Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Sanju Samson. The press conference highlighted strategies and potential playing XI for India’s campaign. Stay updated with live scores, squad details, and match timings. Don’t miss the latest insights on India’s squad, Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, and player performances as the tournament approaches.

 

18 August 2025
15:28 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Asia Cup 2025 Team India's squad announcement. For every update on Asia Cup 2025 stay tuned with Zee News.

