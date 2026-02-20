Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Aussies play for pride in Pallekele

Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia lock horns with Jatinder Singh's Oman in the 40th Match in Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.





Team Form and Background

Australia, the 2021 champions and pre-tournament favorites under captain Mitchell Marsh, have had a disastrous campaign. They secured a narrow win over Ireland but suffered shocking losses to Zimbabwe and co-hosts Sri Lanka. This marks their first group-stage exit since 2009, leaving them with just 1 win from 3 matches and a push to avoid three straight defeats for pride and to end on a positive note.

On the other hand, Oman, qualifiers and one of the associate nations, have struggled even more, losing all three group games heavily. They are winless and bottom of Group B, but captain Jatinder Singh has fired up his team, calling it "the best time to crush" a struggling Australia side. Oman aims for a historic maiden World Cup win against a Full Member nation.

Squads:

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Steven Smith