Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019062https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/aus-vs-oma-live-cricket-score-t20-world-cup-2026-australia-vs-oman-scorecard-pallekele-international-cricket-stadium-pallekele-3019062.html
NewsCricketAustralia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Aussies play for pride in Pallekele
AUSTRALIA VS OMAN

Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Aussies play for pride in Pallekele

Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia lock horns with Jatinder Singh's Oman in the 40th Match in Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.  It's a dead rubber as both teams have already been eliminated from advancing to the Super 8 stage.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Australia Vs Oman Live Score (Pic credit: ICC)
LIVE Blog

Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia lock horns with Jatinder Singh's Oman in the 40th Match in Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.  

Team Form and Background

Australia, the 2021 champions and pre-tournament favorites under captain Mitchell Marsh, have had a disastrous campaign. They secured a narrow win over Ireland but suffered shocking losses to Zimbabwe  and co-hosts Sri Lanka. This marks their first group-stage exit since 2009, leaving them with just 1 win from 3 matches and a push to avoid three straight defeats for pride and to end on a positive note.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the other hand, Oman, qualifiers and one of the associate nations, have struggled even more, losing all three group games heavily. They are winless and bottom of Group B, but captain Jatinder Singh has fired up his team, calling it "the best time to crush" a struggling Australia side. Oman aims for a historic maiden World Cup win against a Full Member nation.

Squads:

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Steven Smith

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates Of Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match 

20 February 2026
18:20 IST

Australia vs Oman LIVE Score: Match Details

Date: February 20, 2026
Start Time: 7:00 PM IST 
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (Kandy), Sri Lanka
Context: This marks the conclusion of the group stage for both sides. Australia has had a disappointing campaign, while Oman has struggled throughout.

18:17 IST

Australia vs Oman LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Oman from Pallekele. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all updates. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Poor sleep quality
Making these 5 sleep mistakes? Here’s how they affect your health
private sector growth
India's private sector growth strengthens to 3-month high: HSBC
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Tharoor diverges from party's stance, backs India's AI summit
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 20-02-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-41 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Indian Navy
India nears sea-based nuclear triad with third Arihant-Class submarine
Ranveer Singh threat case
Ranveer Singh receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demands Rs 10 cr
Manik Gupta umpire death
Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after Bee attack during cricket match in Unnao
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her heritage, sings Punjabi folk song
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: Govt warns employees
Kritika Kamra Gaurav Kapur wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding: Signing ceremony to reception bash