LIVE | AUS VS SA Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 7th Match: Australia, South Africa Aim For Semis Berth

AUS VS SA Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025: Steve Smith-led Australia face Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Australia defeated England by five wickets in their opening match. On the other hand, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by 107 runs in their campaigner opener.

With both sides coming off wins to kickstart their campaigns, top spot in Group B may well be decided with this game. It’s also likely that the winner will book their spot in the semi-finals stage.

Squads For AUS VS SA Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch