LIVE | AUS VS SA Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 7th Match: Australia, South Africa Aim For Semis Berth

Australia VS South Africa 7th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS VS SA Scorecard: Steve Smith-led Australia face Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
AUS VS SA Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025: Steve Smith-led Australia face Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Australia defeated England by five wickets in their opening match. On the other hand, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by 107 runs in their campaigner opener.
With both sides coming off wins to kickstart their campaigns, top spot in Group B may well be decided with this game. It’s also likely that the winner will book their spot in the semi-finals stage.
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch
The ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network. The AUS vs SA match will be LIVE streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Total Matches: 110
Australia won: 51
South Africa won: 55
Tied: 3
No Result: 1
