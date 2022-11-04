Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia on backfoot with 6 wickets down
Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check AUS vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Updates here.
Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia enter their last match of the Super 12 on the hunt for a net run rate-boosting victory against an Afghanistan side intent on causing an upset at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup holders, Australia, sit on the brink of exit from the tournament as they face up against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Currently, the host nation occupies third place in Group 1, behind New Zealand and England, by way of a far inferior net run rate. Heading into Friday's clash, the focus for Aaron Finch's men will be on not just winning but winning big to overturn this deficit. However, the fact remains that despite Australia's efforts, their future is beyond their control, and Saturday's match between England and Sri Lanka will play the deciding role in who progresses to the knockout stage from the group.
Coming off the back of a comfortable 42-run victory against Ireland that saw captain Aaron Finch's return to form, with a player of the match winning 63 of 44, the hosts will hope that their skipper can once again provide the goods. On the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan arrive in Adelaide with nothing to play for but pride. The Group 1 strugglers currently sit bottom of the table after two defeats and two rain-affected fixtures. If Afghanistan are to cause an upset, Rashid Khan and co will need their batters to step up to the mantle. Having yet to flourish with the bat, Afghanistan cannot rely purely on their bowlers to guide them to victory, especially when facing up against the quality attack that Australia has at their disposal. Friday's contest will mark just the first meeting between the two sides in a T20I, with the teams' only previous encounters taking place in three ODIs, with Australia having seized victory in all of these matches.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022
Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are taking an attack on Afghanistan. Remember Australia need to win the game by big margin.
LIVE Score AUS 139/4 (15.1) CRR: 9.16
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Marsh finding boundaries
Mitchell Marsh has set the stage on fire as he scores 43 runs in 26 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes. Stoinis playing run-a-ball innings.
LIVE Score AUS 80/3 (9) CRR: 8.89
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Warner departs
David Warner decides to bat right-handed and Naveen-ul-Haq clean-bowled him. Unfortunate, for Australia as Warner was looking good to play big innings.
LIVE Score AUS 54/2 (5.5) CRR: 9.26
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS 1 down
Cameron Green departs on his second ball as Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes in his second over. Mitchell Marsh joins David Warner in the middle. Warner has hit four boundaries for his 18 in 11 balls.
LIVE Score AUS 22/1 (2.3) CRR: 8.8
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022
Big game for Australia and they have made big changes. Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch and Tim David are out. Kane Richardson. Cameron Green and Steve Smith are in. On the other hand, Afghanistan have also made a couple of changes. Darwish Rasooli and Naveen-ul-Haq come in for Azmatullah Omarzai and Fareed Ahmad.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Both team captains at the toss
Matthew Wade: We would have probably done the same. Finch is out, so is Tim David. Starc makes way for Kane Richardson. Green and Smith are in. It'd have been nice if we hadn't put ourselves in these positions, we've been here before. They (Afghanistan) are a terrific team.
Mohammad Nabi: We'll try our best (to upset Australia's party). The wicket is a bit slow, we saw the first game and we'll try our best. Rashid is right to go. This is his home ground, hope he performs well. Hopefully we finish on a good note.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Friday.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022
Big blow for Australia as captain Aaron Finch set to miss the game against Afghanistan. Matthew Wade will captain Australia in this game.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022
Adelaide hosts the final Group 1 games for these four teams with huge semi-final implications.
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Australia vs Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
