LIVE | AUS VS ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 4th Match: Arch-Rivals Set For Thrilling Encounter In Lahore
Australia vs England 4th Champions Trophy Match Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith's AUS will take on Jos Buttler's ENG in a thrilling contest in Lahore. Scroll down for all the latest updates.
ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler's England is set to face Steve Smith's Australia in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. England has confirmed their playing XI, with Jamie Smith returning as wicketkeeper and batting at No.3. Pace spearhead Jofra Archer will lead the attack alongside Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.
Meanwhile, Australia, dealing with injury concerns, faces a tough challenge against a full-strength England side. With both teams eager to start their campaign on a high, the high-octane encounter promises an exciting contest between the arch-rivals.
Full Squads:
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey
England Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson
