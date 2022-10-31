Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch’s side in do-or-die clash vs Irish
AUS vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from Australia vs Ireland Group 1 match at Gabba in Brisbane here.
Trending Photos
The qualification chances of one of Australia and Ireland will be effectively over after a match of huge importance in T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 at The Gabba on Monday (October 31). Both teams are level with England on three points from three matches in the Super 12 stage, with New Zealand leading the group and on-course for a top two finish.
Whichever side wins in Brisbane will put themselves firmly into contention to secure a semi-final berth in the final round of games, while the losing team will require a mathematical miracle to finish in the top two. On paper of course this should be a routine win for Australia – the tournament hosts and defending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions.
But matches aren’t won on paper, and an in-form Ireland have already taken two giant scalps in this competition with their wins over England and West Indies. “They’ve got some seriously talented players,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said, wary of taking the Irish lightly.
Group 1 returns with Australia and Ireland needing a victory to move into a crucial top-two spot.
Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/lTtGGJ8bPW — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 31, 2022
“They’ve got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they’re never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they’ve got very good bowlers to maximise that, as well.”
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Picks
Glenn Maxwell or Paul Stirling, Marcus Stoinis or Curtis Campher. Who should be you Dream11 picks from the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 match on Monday.
Check top Dream11 picks from Australia vs Ireland Super 12 match here.
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming details
World Champions Australia are in a do-or-die clash against giant-killers Ireland if they hope to keep their chance of reaching the semifinals alive. Australia's last match against England was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Check live streaming details of Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022 from Gabba in Brisbane here.
More Stories