AUS vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Big blow for Australia, Glenn Maxwell departs
AUS vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from Australia vs Ireland Group 1 match at Gabba in Brisbane here.
Trending Photos
The qualification chances of one of Australia and Ireland will be effectively over after a match of huge importance in T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 at The Gabba on Monday (October 31). Both teams are level with England on three points from three matches in the Super 12 stage, with New Zealand leading the group and on-course for a top two finish.
Whichever side wins in Brisbane will put themselves firmly into contention to secure a semi-final berth in the final round of games, while the losing team will require a mathematical miracle to finish in the top two. On paper of course this should be a routine win for Australia – the tournament hosts and defending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions.
But matches aren’t won on paper, and an in-form Ireland have already taken two giant scalps in this competition with their wins over England and West Indies. “They’ve got some seriously talented players,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said, wary of taking the Irish lightly.
Group 1 returns with Australia and Ireland needing a victory to move into a crucial top-two spot.
Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/lTtGGJ8bPW — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 31, 2022
“They’ve got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they’re never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they’ve got very good bowlers to maximise that, as well.”
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Maxwell departs
Another failure for Glenn Maxwell as he gets out for 13 runs in nine balls with the help of a six. Finch is still at the crease and Stoinis has joined him in the middle.
LIVE Score AUS 84/3 (11.1) CRR: 7.52
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022
Australia moved steadily in the Powerplay after losing David Warner early against Ireland _#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE | _: https://t.co/CW4eQlDZGZ pic.twitter.com/S3zaqN0cJ4
— ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2022
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Mitch Marsh GONE!
Australia have lost their second wicket, Mitch Marsh, who hammered two sixes in the last over, is out caught behind for 28 off 22 balls. Aaron Finch is batting on 27 off 20 balls.
Australia are 62/2 in 8.2 overs vs Ireland
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Mitch Marsh gets his 1st six
Mitch Marsh joins the party now, smashes Fionn Hand for his first six of the innings. Marsh moves along to 17 while Aaron Finch is batting on 24.
Australia are 46/1 in 6.4 overs vs Ireland
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch smashes 1st six
Aaron Finch smashes first six of the Australian innings, clobbering Mark Adair over wide long-on to move along to 23 off 16 balls. Mitch Marsh is on 7.
Australia are 34/1 in 5 overs vs Ireland
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch gets 1st four
Aaron Finch gets his first boundary, crashes Josh Little through the covers for four to move along to 11 off 12 balls. Mitch Marsh is batting on 6.
Australia are 20/1 in 4 overs vs Ireland
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: David Warner departs for 3
Australia are off to a disastrous start with David Warner dismissed for 3 by Josh Little in the 3rd Over. Mitchell Marsh arrives at the crease and is off the mark with a boundary.
Australia are 12/1 after 2.2 overs vs Ireland
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Watchful start for Aaron Finch, David Warner
Australian opener David Warner and Aaron Finch are off to a watchful start in the opening over bowled by Josh Little. Finch is unbeaten on 4 and Warner is on 1.
Australia are 5/0 in 1 over vs Ireland
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Australia behind Ireland on Points Table currently
Quite shockingly T20 World Champions Australia are behind their opponents Ireland on the Super 12 Group 1 points table. Both teams have 3 points each after 3 games. Here's a look at the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Points Table.
South Africa swap position with India in the updated points table in Group 2.#INDvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iAPb62kNF8
— RAJA SPORT News (@RAJASPORTNews1) October 31, 2022
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI
Australia make one change in their Playing XI vs Ireland, bringing back Adam Zampa in place of all-rounder Ashton Agar. Ireland is going in with the same team. Here are the Playing XI of both teams...
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Andrew Balbirnie wins toss, Ireland bowl 1st
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and elected to bowl first against T20 World Champions Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Virat Kohli's invasion of PRIVACY
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the T20 World Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli is furious after a breach of his privacy. A fan has uploaded video of his hotel room which has made Kohli furious.
Read all about Virat Kohli's invasion of privacy here.
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Picks
Glenn Maxwell or Paul Stirling, Marcus Stoinis or Curtis Campher. Who should be you Dream11 picks from the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 match on Monday.
Check top Dream11 picks from Australia vs Ireland Super 12 match here.
AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming details
World Champions Australia are in a do-or-die clash against giant-killers Ireland if they hope to keep their chance of reaching the semifinals alive. Australia's last match against England was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Check live streaming details of Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022 from Gabba in Brisbane here.
More Stories