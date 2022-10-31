AUS vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Big blow for Australia, Glenn Maxwell departs

The qualification chances of one of Australia and Ireland will be effectively over after a match of huge importance in T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 at The Gabba on Monday (October 31). Both teams are level with England on three points from three matches in the Super 12 stage, with New Zealand leading the group and on-course for a top two finish.

Whichever side wins in Brisbane will put themselves firmly into contention to secure a semi-final berth in the final round of games, while the losing team will require a mathematical miracle to finish in the top two. On paper of course this should be a routine win for Australia – the tournament hosts and defending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions.

But matches aren’t won on paper, and an in-form Ireland have already taken two giant scalps in this competition with their wins over England and West Indies. “They’ve got some seriously talented players,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said, wary of taking the Irish lightly.

Group 1 returns with Australia and Ireland needing a victory to move into a crucial top-two spot.



Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/lTtGGJ8bPW — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 31, 2022

“They’ve got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they’re never a team that you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it, they’ve got very good bowlers to maximise that, as well.”

