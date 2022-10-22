Australia Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Score Updates: Aaron Finch wins toss, Australia opt to bowl first
AUS vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Aaron Finch's Australia and Kane Williamson's New Zealand fight it out for first points
The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 begins today with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand in the first match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both the teams will be eager to get their first points and begin their World Cup on a positive note. There is one trouble though. The weather does not look the best at the moment. There is a chance of 80 percent precipitation in Sydney today. That meas the first match of the Super 12s may get washed out or at best, we may get to see a rain-curtailed match.
Finch's Australia begin as favourites in the match with New Zealand needed to solve many questions. First one is the fitness of Daryl Mitchell. He is an important member of the Black Caps side and his finger injury right before the World Cup has messed up their plans. Secondaly, New Zealand need to up their batting game. Especially captain Kane Williamson who has had struggles with the bat. He has looked sub par so far and his issues with elbow have not been solved yet it seems.
The Super 12 stage of #T20WorldCup is coming! _ pic.twitter.com/1i1rWEPWZF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2022
Australia, on the other hand, are hosts and they have an all-round team. Chances are that Cameron Green who received a late call up to replace Josh Inglis will play and Steve Smith may miss out.
Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11s:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Toss News!
Australia have won the toss and have decided to bowl first in this match at SCG!
PITCH REPORT!
"It's not as quick as some of the other pitches we see generally in Australia. There has been a lot of rain around and it's been under covers. It feels damp. Might be two-paced," says Isa Guha with the pitch report.
Concerns for Australia: Steve Smith's lack of form and his low strike rate. Should he start in playing 11 or Green should get a go ahead? Finch's been blowing hot and cold of late and he needs to come good in this World Cup as top order form matters for teams in mega events.
Concerns for New Zealand: Kane Williamson's own dry run. He has been terribly out of form. Daryl Mitchell's injury. How fit is he? Will he play this game or the games to come? There is no clear picture. New Zealand batting needs to fire.
Australia vs New Zealand head to head in T20 World Cup
Both teams have played each other twice, both winning a game each.
AUS and NZ Predicted Playing 11s
NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi
AUS Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Group 1 Super 12 clash of T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Australia on our LIVE BLOG here. The weather looks good at the moment but there are 80 percent chances of precipitation. Follow this space as we build up to the match.
Toss at 12 pm IST. Match begins at 12.30 PM IST.
