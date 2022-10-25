Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Score Updates: Ashton Agar provides breakthrough, Dhananjaya de Silva departs
AUS vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action of Australia vs Sri Lanka
Australia will be looking to bounce back from their crushing loss to New Zealand when they take on Asia Cup Champions Sri Lanka in their second Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Perth on Tuesday. Australia are not only the defending Men's T20 World Cup champions but also the hosts of this mega event, and so understandably were one of the favourites entering this tournament. Their confidence was also sky-high thanks to playing some exciting cricket in this format since the tournament's last edition. But the Aussies were brought down to earth by their Trans-Tasman rivals on the first weekend of the Super12 stage, as New Zealand completely outplayed them in their opening match. It wasn’t just the result that was the issue but also the performance; the bowling lacked penetration and the batting unit collapsed under pressure. This was Australia's second loss on the trot following their defeat to India in the warm-up match.
The failure of the bowling unit to do well in these two matches is a bit concerning for the hosts, but Australia still need to bank on the experience of their bowlers. The likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are seasoned campaigners and are also extremely familiar with their home conditions, so can be expected to bounce back sooner rather than later. The Australian batters, however, have to be a bit careful about the way they plan to tackle the Sri Lankan spinners on Tuesday. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have emerged as one of the best spin-bowling pairs in the world of late and can cause quite a lot of damage. The spin duo was seen in good rhythm during the match against Ireland as they picked up four wickets between them, going at a mean combined economy rate of 5.50.
LIVE AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Ashton Agar provides breakthrough, Dhananjaya de Silva departs
Ashton Agar provides the crucial breakthrough as Australia take 2nd wicket of the match Dhananjaya de Silva departs after scoring 26 runs in 23 balls with the help of three boundaries.
LIVE Score SL 92/2 (13) CRR: 7.08
LIVE AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Australia in search of quick wickets
Sri Lanka have 9 wickets in hand with 10 overs to go. Nissanka and de Silva should look to up the scoring rate from here on.
LIVE Score SL 63/1 (10.1) CRR: 6.2
LIVE AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva steady Sri Lanka after early wicket
A very slow and cautious start by Sri Lanka after an early wicket of Kusal Mendis in the second over of the match. Nissanka is batting at a strike rate of 72 while de Silva has just played 6 balls. Starc gave 1 run from his one over while Hazlewood and Cummins have an economy of 6.3 and 5 after bowling three and two overs in the powerplay.
LIVE Score SL 36/1 (6) CRR: 6
LIVE AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis departs
Big blow for Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis departs Pat Cummins takes the first wicket of the match. Extra bounce does the trick for Pat as Kusal removed for 5 in six balls with a boundary in it.
LIVE Score SL 15/1 (2.5) CRR: 5.29
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Starc on AUS's defeat vs NZ
'We should be going back to our strengths. If and when we play New Zealand we will discuss a few things. Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time. So just a precautionary thing. Gives Ashton a chance to play for Australia. Exciting back to be playing on a fast bouncy wicket. It is exciting to be back over here. Hopefully, it is fast and bouncy and not as docile as the SCG. We would want to get our campaign back on track. It is one game at a time, cliched asides. First and foremost we need to win this game. For us, it is just about this fixture to get our campaign back on track.'
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Adam Zampa update
LIVE AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Both team captains at the toss
Dasun Shanaka - We're excited and well-prepared, looking forward to this game. The camp is very confident since the Asia cup and we've performed consistently, have chased down good scores. We have Pathum Nissanka back, no other changes
Aaron Finch - We'll bowl first, that's the best strategy on this surface and we can't think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface. Adam Zampa is OUT with illness, replaced by Ashton Agar
LIV AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss Report
Australia won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium, Perth.
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Pitch Report By Danny Morrison and Sunil Gavaskar
'The ground dimensions are pretty much the same, small pockets at a couple of ends. The tall Australian pacers should enjoy this surface, plenty of pace and bounce on this pitch and there is plenty of runs on offer as well'
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022
Australia look to bounce back against a red-hot Sri Lanka _
_Fixtures: https://t.co/f8cKpGMLHF#T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/OMClGK5yUU
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 25, 2022
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022
"He's just a winner!" _
Ricky Ponting takes a look at the incredible journey of David Warner and how he has evolved through the years.
Lessons by @BYJUS __#Byjus | #KeepLearning pic.twitter.com/xqP4CCm2PP
— ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2022
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022
Kusal Mendis sits top of the list _#T20WorldCup stats __ https://t.co/IucTIAe5TE pic.twitter.com/lpCBK9bFTf
— ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2022
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022
Wanindu Hasaranga loves to perform at the #T20WorldCup _
More stats __ https://t.co/IucTIAe5TE pic.twitter.com/F1k6UxlMqA
— ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2022
LIVE AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the match.
