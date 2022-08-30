BAN vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Mosaddek Hossain removes Hazratullah Zazai for 23, AFG 2 down
Follow LIVE Score and updates of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 T20 match below.
Ahead of the clash with Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan has said that despite participating in many leagues, playing for the national side always comes first for the players. The side will be led by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and sees one change from the 16-member squad that toured Ireland. Samiuallah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now a part of the reserves.
Spinner Noor Ahmed has also been added to the side. “We want to play a lot of international cricket that gives youngsters the opportunity to play and get a chance. We all play different leagues but national duty comes first for your country. We want to focus on the next match and not think about the previous match. It is past. It is not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly," Rashid Khan said in a pre-match press conference.
Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining. They will be flying high on the performances of their bowling unit, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
WICKET! The ball just about catches the stumps after a review.
Zazai lbw b Mosaddek - 23 (24)
45/2 after 9.2 ov#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
WICKET! First big wicket for Bangladesh and it's Rahmanullah who is dismissed.
Gurbaz st Mushfiqur b Shakib - 11 (18)
AFG 15/1 after 4.1 ovhttps://t.co/XbMYC0Auqm
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
Here we go then! Bangladesh is starting with spin. Shakib Al Hasan has the ball in his hands.
BAN 127/7 in 20 overs
Mosaddek Hossain's 48 run knock resues Bangladesh after Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan picked three wickets each.
A solid show from Afghanistan's spinners #AsiaCup2022 | #BANvAFG | Scorecard: https://t.co/5cGrYOhU7p pic.twitter.com/NRKfS2jK09
— ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2022
.@rashidkhan_19 is on fire!
He picks his rd wicket of the match
95/6 (16.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/dEIdVPRd0J
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Bangladesh down! @rashidkhan_19 scalps his 2nd wicket as Afif Hussain is trapped in front for 12
53/5 (10.3 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YM2rbHXs4Q
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
2nd wicket for Rashid Khan
Afif Hossain gets plumped right in front of the wicket. Bangladesh lose 5th wicket and a review as well. All eyes are on Mahmudullah now. Bangladesh need a big partnership.
AfghanAtalan keeping things very tight with the ball!
10 overs gone, Bangladesh 50/4. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/isgSxDC3Ah
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
.@rashidkhan_19 gets in on the act!
Mushfiqur Rahim is trapped in front for 1 to leave - 28/4 in 6.2 overs#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/hRAbIZBhZA
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Spot on review!
Another spot-on review by M Nabi to hand Rashid Khan his first wicket of the match. All four wickets are taken by AFG spinners. Mushfiqur Rahim has been dismissed for just 1. AFG dominating BAN.
It's raining wickets in Sharjah!
Third wicket for @Mujeeb_R88 as @Sah75official is castled for 11.
- 24/3 (4.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/oo29fgr3Qc
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Pressure, pressure. Bangladesh would have hoped for a better stat to their innings. #BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/sp6ank17MQ
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
Another one bites the dust!
Mujeeb is on a roll here! Big blow for Bangladesh as their captain Shakib Al Hasan gets clean bowled. It was an arm ball from Mujeeb. Third one for Afghanistan spinner.
PLUMB @Mujeeb_R88 traps Anam Ul Haq in front for 5 to give Afghanistan the 2nd wicket.
- 13/2 (4.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/vc5LwrbdSe
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Mujeeb gets another one
Afghanistan's bowling attack is all over Bangladesh as Mujeeb picks yet another wicket. With Anamul Haque's wicket, both the Bangladesh openers are back in the dugout. Spot on review by M Nabi. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim are in the middle for BAN.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman draws first-blood
Clean-bowled! Mujeeb Ur Rahman removes Mohammad Naim for six in the second over of the innings. Bangladesh's decision to bat first has back fired.
Another day, another milestone for Shakib Al Hasan
His best T20I performances https://t.co/q0PfU8OA3Z pic.twitter.com/TkcFXrjBVc
— ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2022
BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group B match in Sharjah, 730 PM IST, August 30
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Mahmudullah, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Playing XI - AFG vs BAN Live Score and Updates
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Toss update! - AFG vs BAN Live score and Updates
Shakib Al Hassan wins the toss and opts to bat first.
