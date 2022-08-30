NewsCricket
BAN vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: BAN in deep trouble, 4 wickets down

Follow LIVE Score and updates of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 T20 match below

Ahead of the clash with Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan has said that despite participating in many leagues, playing for the national side always comes first for the players. The side will be led by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and sees one change from the 16-member squad that toured Ireland. Samiuallah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now a part of the reserves.

Spinner Noor Ahmed has also been added to the side. “We want to play a lot of international cricket that gives youngsters the opportunity to play and get a chance. We all play different leagues but national duty comes first for your country. We want to focus on the next match and not think about the previous match. It is past. It is not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly," Rashid Khan said in a pre-match press conference.

Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining. They will be flying high on the performances of their bowling unit, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

30 August 2022
20:05 PM
20:04 PM

Spot on review!

Another spot-on review by M Nabi to hand Rashid Khan his first wicket of the match. All four wickets are taken by AFG spinners. Mushfiqur Rahim has been dismissed for just 1. AFG dominating BAN. 

20:03 PM
19:58 PM
19:56 PM

Another one bites the dust!

Mujeeb is on a roll here! Big blow for Bangladesh as their captain Shakib Al Hasan gets clean bowled. It was an arm ball from Mujeeb. Third one for Afghanistan spinner.

19:51 PM
19:48 PM

Mujeeb gets another one

Afghanistan's bowling attack is all over Bangladesh as Mujeeb picks yet another wicket. With Anamul Haque's wicket, both the Bangladesh openers are back in the dugout. Spot on review by M Nabi. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim are in the middle for BAN. 

 

19:31 PM

Mujeeb Ur Rahman draws first-blood

Clean-bowled! Mujeeb Ur Rahman removes Mohammad Naim for six in the second over of the innings. Bangladesh's decision to bat first has back fired. 

19:31 PM
19:24 PM

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

 

19:15 PM

Playing XI - AFG vs BAN Live Score and Updates

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

19:14 PM

Toss update! - AFG vs BAN Live score and Updates

Shakib Al Hassan wins the toss and opts to bat first.

