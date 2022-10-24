Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: BAN on top, NED lose 2 early wickets
BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from Bangladesh vs Netherlands game HERE
Bangladesh will play the opening match of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign when they take on Netherlands in the Super 12 encounter at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Shakib Al Hasan and his men qualified directly for the Super 12s but their form since the last edition of the tournament has been really ordinary. Bangladesh have played 19 T20Is since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year and have lost 14 of them while winning only four times.
The tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand was their last assignment ahead of the mega event this year and they lost all of the four matches they played in that series by fairly big margins. There were little signs of improvement in the warm-up matches either. The match against South Africa got washed out by rain but Afghanistan completely outclassed them in the other warm-up fixture. While Afghanistan made 160/7, Bangladesh could muster only 98/9 in their 20 overs.
Begin the week with an exciting day of action in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! _
Are you ready with your _? #BANvNED #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/AjAaGAzPbR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 24, 2022
Bangladesh have to believe that they can turn things around. They are placed in Group 2 which consists of strong teams like India, Pakistan and South Africa. It will be important for Shakib and his men to win against Netherlands and gain some early momentum in their campaign.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match here.
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh off to dream start
3 runs and 2 wicket off the first over from Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh off to a dream start in their defence of 145 runs.
NED - 5/2 (1.4 Overs), Ackermann 5 (5) & ODowd 0 (3)
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN - 144/8
Bangladesh finish at 144/8 after 20 overs. The side would be happy with what they have got on the board after losing wickets in quick succession the whole innings. Afif Hossain 38 (27) and opener Shanto 25 (20) were the top scorers for Bangladesh along with a much-needed cameo of 20 off 12 from Mosaddek in the end.
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Big wicket!
Afif Hossain 38 (27) caught by Edwards bowled by Bas de Leede. Finally the deadlock has been broken by the Netherlands bowling attack. Brilliant knock from Hossain but he would be disappointed not to play until the last ball of the innings.
BAN - 134/8 (18.4 Overs), Mosaddek 10 (6)
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Hossain and Hasan in middle
Bangladesh with Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan in the middle eyeing to put up a good partnership in order to build a commanding total. Netherlands have been disciplined with their bowling so far.
BAN - 86/5 (13 Overs), Hossain 15 (13) & Hasan 5 (6)
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh are 5 wickets DOWN!
Bangladesh have lost half their side for 76 now with Yasir Ali bowled by Paul van Meekeren for 3. Van Meekeren picks up his 2nd wicket of the innings.
Bangladesh are 76/5 in 11 overs vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan falls EARLY!
Netherlands have bagged a massive wicket, Bas de Leede takes a brilliant catch on the boundary to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan for 7. Young Dutch leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed picks his first T20 World Cup wicket.
Bangladesh are 63/4 in 9.1 overs vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh in BIG trouble
Bangladesh are in BIG trouble now, lose their third wicket with Liton Das offering a simple catch to mid-on to fall for 9 off 11 balls. Logan van Beek gets a wicket in his first over.
Bangladesh are 60/3 in 8.4 overs vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh lose 2nd wicket
Double blow for Bangladesh now, opener Najmul Hossain Shanto walks back to the pavilion, holing out off left-arm spinner Tim Pringle for 25 off 20 balls.
Bangladesh are 47/2 in 6.1 overs vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul van Meekeren gets 1st wicket
Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren gets the first breakthrough for his side, breaking the Bangladesh opening stand. Soumya Sarka is caught by Bas de Leede for 14 off 14 balls with Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 24.
Bangladesh are 43/1 in 5.1 overs vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets going
Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto gets his fourth four of the innings to move along to 24 off 17 balls. Soumya Sarkar is unbeaten on 14.
Bangladesh are 43/0 in 5 overs vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Soumya Sarkar gets couple of fours
Soumya Sarkar gets Bangladesh off to a flyer, smashing Fred Klaasen for a couple of fours in the opening over to move along to 9 off 4 balls.
Bangladesh are 12/0 in 1 over vs Netherlands
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan says Bangladesh is a 'well-prepared team'
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said: "We got here late to Hobart, but we had very good preparations in New Zealand. We're a well prepared team, but just need to perform on the day. The fast bowling group is one of the most improved in our squad, they've been doing really well in the last three-four years. I'm hopeful they will do well. My role is very important. Not only performance but how I guide the team. There are a lot of young players who will look up to the seniors, but regardless we all have to perform equally well to win today."
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Here's the Playing XI of both sides
Shakib al Hasan becomes only 2nd player after Rohit Sharma to play in all editions of the T20 World Cup so far. Check the BAN vs NED Playing XI here...
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Scott Edwards wins TOSS, Netherland BOWL 1st
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to BOWL first against the Bangladesh.
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Live stream details
Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh team open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against the Netherlands, who qualified for Super 12 after beating Namibia and UAE. Check Live streaming details HERE.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match HERE.
