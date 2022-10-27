Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Live Cricket Scores and Updates: Anrich Nortje strikes TWICE early
BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from Bangladesh vs South Africa game HERE
Bangladesh will be hopeful of turning around a winless record against South Africa in T20Is as the teams face off at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). Over the eight editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh have managed to win just eight matches, six of them coming against Netherlands, Oman, Nepal and PNG. Their record against the top teams in this format is rather ordinary and South Africa is no exception.
In the seven T20Is between these sides, Bangladesh haven’t won a single game and their challenge multiplies in Australia, where the conditions play right into South Africa’s hands. There’s a forecast for rain in the morning to delay the start of play, but we should still have a game.
Another washout is the last thing South Africa would want after they missed out on points against Zimbabwe when they were 13 runs away from a win with the cut-off time crossed.
Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and South Africa here.
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh lose 4th wicket
Bangladesh have lost their fourth wicket with Afif Hossain gone for just 1. Kagiso Rabada strikes for the first time.
Bangladesh are 47/4 in 5.5 overs vs South Africa, need 159 runs to win in 85 balls
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Anrich Nortje picks 3rd wicket
Anrich Nortje has struck again, picks up his third wicket of the match. Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan departs for just 1.
Bangladesh are 39/3 in 4.4 overs vs South Africa, need 167 runs to win in 92 balls
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Anrich Nortje strike TWICE!
Anrich Nortje has picked up two wickets in his opening over. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto also departs clean bowled for 9.
Bangladesh are 27/2 in 3 overs vs South Africa, need 179 runs to win in 102 balls
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Anrich Nortje STRIKES!
Anrich Nortje strikes with his first ball of the match. Soumya Sarkar is out for 15 off 6 balls as Bangladesh lose first wicket.
Bangladesh are 26/1 in 2.1 overs vs South Africa, need 179 runs to win in 107 balls
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Soumya Sarkar off to FLYING start
Soumya Sarkar has got Bangladesh off to a flying start in their chase 206 to win. Sarkar smashes Kagiso Rabada for sucessive sixes in the opening over. Sarkar is on 12 of 2 balls.
Bangladesh are 17/0 in 1 over vs South Africa, need 189 runs to win in 114 balls
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa post 205 for 5
South Africa are restricted to 205 for 5 with only 29 runs coming in the last five overs for the loss of three wickets. David Miller finishes on 2 with Wayne Parnell unbeaten on nought.
South Africa 205/5 in 20 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw departs for 109
Rilee Rossouw finally departs for 109 off 56 balls with 8 sixes. Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan picks up his 2nd wicket.
South Africa are 197/4 in 18.3 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw completes 2nd T20I century
Rilee Rossouw completes back-to-back T20 international century off just 52 balls. Tristan Stubbs departs in the over of Shakib for 7. Rossouw celebrates by smashing his 8th six to move along to 106.
South Africa are 189/3 in 17 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Quinton de Kock departs for 63
Quinton de Kock holes out of Afif Hossain for 63 off 39 balls to end a 163-run partnership with Rilee Rossouw. It is highest partnership in the history of T20 World Cups. Rilee Rossouw is unbeaten on 96 as Tristan Stubbs walks in and smashes a boundary off the first ball.
South Africa are 176/2 in 15 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw races to 95
Rilee Rossouw is closing in on back-to-back T20I centuries. Rossouw moves to 95 off 46 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes with Quinton de Kock on 59 off 37 balls. Rossouw scored a hundred against India his last T20I knock as well.
South Africa are 165/1 in 14 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh conced 5 PENALTY runs!
Bangladesh have conceded 5 penalty runs off Shakib al Hasan's last delivery in the 11th over with wicketkeeper Nural Hasan moving after the bowler gets into delivery stride. Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw has smashed his 7th six to move along to 74 off 38 balls.
South Africa are 129/1 in 12 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Sixth six for Rilee Rossouw
Rilee Rossouw smashes his fifth and sixth sixes of the match against Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan to move along to 67 off 34 balls. Quinto de Kock is unbeaten on 40 off 29 balls as 21 runs come off the 11th over.
South Africa are 112/1 in 11 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw brings up 4th T20 fifty
Rilee Rossouw races along to 4th T20 international fifty off just 30 balls with four sixes and two fours. Quinton de Kock is batting on 37 off 26 balls.
South Africa are 91/1 in 10 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw close to 50
Rilee Rossouw smashes his fourth six off the innings off Mosaddek Hossain to move along to 48 off 28 balls. Quinton de Kock is unbeaten on 35 off 22 balls.
South Africa are 87/1 in 9 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: 4th four for Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock moves along to 30 off 20 balls with his fourth four, a reverse sweep off Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw is batting on 40 off 24 balls.
South Africa are 74/1 in 8 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: No OVERS lost yet
The players were off the field for 22 minutes due to rain but NO overs are lost so far as Mustafizur Rahman resumes bowling. Quinton de Kock moves along to 23 and Rilee Rossouw is batting on 36.
South Africa are 63/1 in 6 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Covers are coming off NOW!
There is good news from the SCG, the covers are off now and umpires are carrying out an inspection. Hopefully play should resume soon enough between Bangladesh and South Africa.
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: RAIN sends players off the field
Just when South Africa batters appear to be on top, rain sends off players off the field in the middle of the 6th over. Rilee Rossouw is unbeaten on 35 and Quinton de Kock on 21.
South Africa are 60/1 in 5.3 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw smashes 2 sixes in over off Mehidy Hasan
Rilee Rossouw brings up the 50 partnership in quick time with Quinton de Kock with a couple of sixes off off-spinner Mehidy Hasan to move along to 34 off 16 balls. Quinton de Kock is unbeaten on 20 off 10 balls.
South Africa are 58/1 in 5 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw gets 1st six
Rilee Rossouw gets first six of the match as he joins Quinton de Kock in action and follows it up with his second four off Hasan Mahmud to move along to 18. Quinton de Kock is unbeaten on 20.
South Africa are 42/1 in 4 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw on the charge
Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are on the move as they smash three fours and a six off the wicket-taker Taskin Ahmed in the third over. 21 runs come off that over.
South Africa are 31/1 in 3 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma GONE!
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma's wretched run continies as he is dismissed early once again. Bavuma is caught behind for 2 off 6 balls off pacer Taskin Ahmed.
South Africa are 10/1 in 2 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: One change each in Playing XI
Both Bangladesh and South Africa have decided to make one change each in their playing XI for this match. Here are the Playing XI of both sides...
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain is BACK, covers back on
Just before game could get underway, the rain is back in Sydney and covers are going back on. We could have a delayed start in SCG today. South Africa's first Super 12 game was rained out against Zimbabwe in Hobart earlier this week.
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma wins TOSS, SA bat first
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat first. SA make one change in lineup against Bangladesh with Tabraiz Shamsi coming in place of Lungi Ngidi.
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Livestream details
South Africa must win this game over Bangladesh after their first Super 12 tie was washed out against Zimbabwe due to rain. Bangladesh have won their first game against the Netherlands comprehensively. Check When and Where to watch Bangladesh vs South Africa here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Sydney.
