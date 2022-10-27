Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Live Cricket Scores and Updates: Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock on charge before RAIN
BAN vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from Bangladesh vs South Africa game HERE
Bangladesh will be hopeful of turning around a winless record against South Africa in T20Is as the teams face off at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). Over the eight editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh have managed to win just eight matches, six of them coming against Netherlands, Oman, Nepal and PNG. Their record against the top teams in this format is rather ordinary and South Africa is no exception.
In the seven T20Is between these sides, Bangladesh haven’t won a single game and their challenge multiplies in Australia, where the conditions play right into South Africa’s hands. There’s a forecast for rain in the morning to delay the start of play, but we should still have a game.
It's a day filled with as the teams take centre stage in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!
Another washout is the last thing South Africa would want after they missed out on points against Zimbabwe when they were 13 runs away from a win with the cut-off time crossed.
Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and South Africa here.
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Covers are coming off NOW!
There is good news from the SCG, the covers are off now and umpires are carrying out an inspection. Hopefully play should resume soon enough between Bangladesh and South Africa.
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: RAIN sends players off the field
Just when South Africa batters appear to be on top, rain sends off players off the field in the middle of the 6th over. Rilee Rossouw is unbeaten on 35 and Quinton de Kock on 21.
South Africa are 60/1 in 5.3 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw smashes 2 sixes in over off Mehidy Hasan
Rilee Rossouw brings up the 50 partnership in quick time with Quinton de Kock with a couple of sixes off off-spinner Mehidy Hasan to move along to 34 off 16 balls. Quinton de Kock is unbeaten on 20 off 10 balls.
South Africa are 58/1 in 5 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw gets 1st six
Rilee Rossouw gets first six of the match as he joins Quinton de Kock in action and follows it up with his second four off Hasan Mahmud to move along to 18. Quinton de Kock is unbeaten on 20.
South Africa are 42/1 in 4 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw on the charge
Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are on the move as they smash three fours and a six off the wicket-taker Taskin Ahmed in the third over. 21 runs come off that over.
South Africa are 31/1 in 3 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma GONE!
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma's wretched run continies as he is dismissed early once again. Bavuma is caught behind for 2 off 6 balls off pacer Taskin Ahmed.
South Africa are 10/1 in 2 overs vs Bangladesh
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: One change each in Playing XI
Both Bangladesh and South Africa have decided to make one change each in their playing XI for this match. Here are the Playing XI of both sides...
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain is BACK, covers back on
Just before game could get underway, the rain is back in Sydney and covers are going back on. We could have a delayed start in SCG today. South Africa's first Super 12 game was rained out against Zimbabwe in Hobart earlier this week.
BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma wins TOSS, SA bat first
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat first. SA make one change in lineup against Bangladesh with Tabraiz Shamsi coming in place of Lungi Ngidi.
BAN vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Livestream details
South Africa must win this game over Bangladesh after their first Super 12 tie was washed out against Zimbabwe due to rain. Bangladesh have won their first game against the Netherlands comprehensively. Check When and Where to watch Bangladesh vs South Africa here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Sydney.
