Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Bangla settle for 150 after batting 1st
BAN vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match HERE.
Still on a high after the remarkable win over Pakistan, Zimbabwe will go again when they take on Bangladesh at The Gabba on Sunday (October 30). It has been a tournament to remember so far for Zimbabwe. Impressive and dominant wins over Scotland and Ireland in Round 1 earned them a spot in the Super 12 stage, and it’s just got better and better since then.
Rain helped Craig Ervine’s side a little in their opening Super 12 match, with the points shared between Zimbabwe and the world’s third-ranked T20I side South Africa. But they built on that point with one of the best displays of the tournament so far, shocking Pakistan in Perth in a last-gasp thriller that will live long in the memory.
Hello, gameday #BANvZIM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WacL3nqg0R — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 30, 2022
If that’s the high point of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 for Zimbabwe then they will depart with their heads held high. But, with two of the toughest fixtures already behind them, Ervine and his men now have a real chance of upsetting the odds and battling for a semi-final spot.
To do so they must first overcome Bangladesh, a team ranked two spots higher than them in the MRF ICC T20I Team Rankings. After that comes an intriguing fixture against the Netherlands. Four points from those two matches could potentially be enough for Zimbabwe regardless of the result of the final group game against India.
Check LIVE Updates from Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh settle for 150
Richard Ngarava picks up a couple of wickets in his final over. Bangladesh finish at 150/7 as 87 runs come off the final 10 overs with Afif Hossain dismissed for 29 off 19 balls.
Bangladesh are 150/7 in 20 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Afif Hossain DROPPED!
Zimbabwe's Brad Evans has dropped Afif Hossain on 17 off Sikandar Raza. Afif Hossain capitalises with his first six of the innings, moving along to 25 off 16 balls.
Bangladesh are 143/4 in 19 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza dismisses Najmul Shanto
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza strikes to pick up the BIG wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh all-rounder is dismissed for 71 off 55 balls.
Bangladesh are 122/4 in 16.2 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets 1st six
Najmul Hossain Shanto is on the charge with the Bangladesh opener smashing a six and a four in the first two balls of Brad Evans third over. Shanto moves along to 69 off 53 balls with Afif Hossain on 12 as 17 runs comes off the 16th over.
Bangladesh are 120/3 in 16 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets maiden T20I fifty
Najmul Hossain Shanto brings up his maiden T20 international fifty and first half-century for his side in T20 World Cup 2022 off 45 balls. Afif Hossain is unbeaten on 7.
Bangladesh are 95/3 in 14 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan departs
Sean Williams has struck for Zimbabwe with Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan departing for 23 as Bangladesh lose their third wicket after a fine partnership. Najmul Hossain Shanto is unbeaten on 48.
Bangladesh are 87/3 in 13 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Shanto, Shakib al Hasan bring up 50-run stand
Bangladesh batters Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib al Hasan have brought up the 50-run partnership with Shanto batting on 47 and Shakib moving along to 23.
Bangladesh are 85/2 in 12 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Hossain Shanto gets 4th four
Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto gets his fouth boundary of the innings, pulling out the reverse sweep against Wesley Madhevere to move along to 37 off 34 balls. Shakib al Hasan is unbeaten on 22.
Bangladesh are 74/2 in 11 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan gets 1st four
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan gets his first four, dabs Sikandar Raza through third man to move along to six. Najmul Shanto has moved along to 22.
Bangladesh are 41/2 in 7 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Blessing Muzarabani STRIKES again
Zimbabwe have picked up their second wicket with Blessing Muzarabani striking again. The Zimbabwe pacer dismisses Litton Das for 14 off 12 balls. Najmul Shanto is unbeaten on 18.
Bangladesh are 32/2 in 5.3 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Najmul Shanto gets 2nd four
Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is rebuilding well after loss of early wicket. Shanto gets his second four of the innings to move along to 15 off 14 balls and Liton Das is unbeaten on 9 with two fours.
Bangladesh are 24/1 in 4 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Blessing Muzarabani strikes early
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has struck early with Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarka dismissed caught behind for duck.
Bangladesh are 14/1 in 2 overs vs Zimbabwe
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
One change each in Bangladesh and Zimbabwe side with Yasir Ali replacing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tendai Chatara replacing Luke Jongwe.
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan wins TOSS, Bangladesh bat 1st
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and elected to BAT first against Zimbabwe. Bangla make one change to their playing XI with Yasir Ali coming in.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Picks
Sikandar Raza or Liton Das, Blessing Muzarabani or Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Who should be the top picks for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match.
Check Dream11 picks for BAN vs ZIM Super 12 match here.
BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Livestream Details
Zimbabwe are on a high after stunning Babar Azam's Pakistan by 1 run in their last Super 12 match. They will be eyeing another win over Bangladesh to keep their bid for reaching the semifinal stage alive.
Check Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming details here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.
