NewsCricket
BCCI

BCCI AGM Today, BCCI Elections LIVE updates: Roger Binny, Sourav Ganguly arrive for meeting, Board not to forward any name ICC Chairman yet

BCCI Annual General Meeting LIVE Updates: Check all the news from cricket Board’s meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 18) here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:39 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

BCCI AGM Today, BCCI Elections LIVE updates: Roger Binny, Sourav Ganguly arrive for meeting, Board not to forward any name ICC Chairman yet
LIVE Blog

The issue of ICC chairmanship will be up for discussion when the BCCI holds it Annual General Meeting (AGM), where former India cricketer Roger Binny will replace Sourav Ganguly as the new Board President in Mumbai on Tuesday. The election of the next set of office-bearers will be a mere formality as all are set to be elected unopposed. However, the member will deliberate if BCCI should field a candidate for the ICC chair or support incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term.

The last date for filing the nominations for the ICC top job is October 20. The ICC Board will meet from November 11-13 in Melbourne. The much-debated exit of Ganguly from the BCCI has already garnered attention not just in sporting but in political arena too and it will be interesting to see if the former skipper is considered for the top job.

The other names doing the rounds include Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former BCCI president N Srinivasan. Srinivasan is eligible to contest but it remains to be seen if BCCI wants him to throw his hat in the ring, considering his age. He is 78.

Check all the LIVE Updates from 81st BCCI AGM in Mumbai here.

18 October 2022
12:39 PM

BCCI AGM: President Sourav Ganguly, Rajiv Shukla arrive for meeting

Sourav Ganguly the outgoing BCCI president arrived at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai along with Roger Binny and Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

12:38 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 81st BCCI AGM in Mumbai today.

BCCIbcci newsSourav GangulyAnnual General MeetingRoger BinnyPresident of BCCIICC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people