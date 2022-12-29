topStoriesenglish
Cricket News LIVE | South Africa lose half of their side in 2nd innings of MCG Test vs Australia

LIVE Cricket Latest Updates in India on December 29: Australia vs South Africa Day 4 of 2nd Test, Pakistan vs New Zealand Day 4 of 1st Test, Big Bash League game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder and Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games today.

 

South Africa are on cusp of another heavy defeat vs the Australians in the 2nd Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground  (MCG). The Proteas Men still trail by over 250 runs at the time of writing of the article. They were 120 for 4 at Lunch on day 4, with Temva Bavuma (37) and Kyle Verreynne (27) in the middle, fighting for survival against the quality pace attack led by captain Pat Cummins.

 In another Test match happening at Karachi, New Zealand had gained a lead of 2 runs by the stumps on day 3. Tom Latham struck a hundred before getting out, which was followed by a gritty Test ton for Kane Williamson too. It will be interesting to see how things go in the Karachi Test. The signs are that the Test match is heading towards a draw. 

The Ranji Trophy action continues too in India. Follow LIVE Updates from the many matches being played today. Not to forget, Big Bash League action is also on right now with Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Thunder in Matcb no 20 at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Heat are bottom placed team and will be looking for a turnaround of fortunes in this match.    

29 December 2022
08:07 AM

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Boland removes Verreynne

South Africa have now lost 5 wickets in the 2nd innings and they still trail by 258 runs. Bavuma is giving the fight but at the other end Verreynne has lost his wicket, dismissed by the brilliant Scott Boland, who picks his 2nd wicket. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 131/5 (44.2)

South Africa trail by 255 runs

07:52 AM

AUS vsSA LIVE: SA resume fight

South Africa are fighting for survival in the 2nd Test at the moment with the Temba Bavuma and Verreynne in the middle. Scott Boland has resumed proceedings after lunch on Day 4. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 123/4 (42)

South Africa trail by 263 runs

