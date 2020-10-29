CSK vs KKR Live, IPL 2020: Karn Sharma breaks Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana stand

29 October 2020, 20:01 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders added 20 runs off the last two overs to end powerplay at 48/0. Nitish Rana (24) drove the last delivery of the fifth over by Lungi Ngidi past point for four runs before he hammered Mitchell Santner for two boundaries and a six on back-to-back deliveries. KKR 48/0 (6 overs)
29 October 2020, 19:51 PM
Shubman Gill (22) swatted the first ball of the third over by Deepak Chahar wide of mid-on to collect four runs before he punched a Sam Curran delivery past cover in the next over for four more runs. KKR 28/0 (4 overs)
29 October 2020, 19:44 PM
16 runs off the first two overs. Shubman Gill (11) got off the mark by punching the first delivery of the first over past short extra cover for four runs before he smashed Deepak Chahar for another boundary on the next ball. Nitish Rana (5), on the other hand, edged the fourth ball from Chahar past short third man to open his account with a four. KKR 16/0 (2 overs)
29 October 2020, 19:31 PM
Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for CSK.
29 October 2020, 19:26 PM
KKR have made just one change in their Playing XI. Rinku Singh has come in for Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar are out for CSK, while Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi and Shane Watson come in for the clash.
29 October 2020, 19:23 PM
LINEUPS:
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (capt), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi
29 October 2020, 19:02 PM
CSK win the toss, opt to bowl against KKR !
29 October 2020, 18:53 PM
The toss for the second clash between KKR and CSK of the season will take place shortly.