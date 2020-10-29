हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CSK vs KKR Live, IPL 2020: Karn Sharma breaks Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana stand

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 20:12
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

KKR are currently standing at the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 table with six wins from 12 matches they have played so far. CSK, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just four wins in hand and are already out of the race for a place in playoffs.

The Chennai franchise are coming into this clash on the back of their comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Kolkata slumped to a crushing defeat by same margin against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous clash.

In the previous match between the two teams, Kolkata sealed a narrow 10-run win over CSK at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Going into the upcoming match, KKR will look to clinch yet another win over Chennai, Dhoni's side will play for pride and be keen to settle the scores.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 21 matches, with CSK clinching victories on 13 occasions and KKR sealing wins in eight games.

Here are the live updates: 

29 October 2020, 20:01 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders added 20 runs off the last two overs to end powerplay at 48/0. Nitish Rana (24) drove the last delivery of the fifth over by Lungi Ngidi past point for four runs before he hammered Mitchell Santner for two boundaries and a six on back-to-back deliveries. KKR 48/0 (6 overs)

29 October 2020, 19:51 PM

Shubman Gill (22) swatted the first ball of the third over by Deepak Chahar wide of mid-on to collect four runs before he punched a Sam Curran delivery past cover in the next over for four more runs. KKR 28/0 (4 overs)

29 October 2020, 19:44 PM

16 runs off the first two overs. Shubman Gill (11) got off the mark by punching the first delivery of the first over past short extra cover for four runs before he smashed Deepak Chahar for another boundary on the next ball. Nitish Rana (5), on the other hand, edged the fourth ball from Chahar past short third man to open his account with a four. KKR 16/0 (2 overs)

29 October 2020, 19:31 PM

Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for CSK. 

29 October 2020, 19:26 PM

KKR have made just one change in their Playing XI. Rinku Singh has come in for Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar are out for CSK, while Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi and Shane Watson come in for the clash.

29 October 2020, 19:23 PM

LINEUPS:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (capt), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
 

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi

29 October 2020, 19:02 PM

CSK win the toss, opt to bowl against KKR !

29 October 2020, 18:53 PM

The toss for the second clash between KKR and CSK of the season will take place shortly. 

