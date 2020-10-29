CSK vs KKR Live, IPL 2020: Karn Sharma breaks Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana stand

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

KKR are currently standing at the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 table with six wins from 12 matches they have played so far. CSK, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just four wins in hand and are already out of the race for a place in playoffs.

The Chennai franchise are coming into this clash on the back of their comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Kolkata slumped to a crushing defeat by same margin against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous clash.

In the previous match between the two teams, Kolkata sealed a narrow 10-run win over CSK at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Going into the upcoming match, KKR will look to clinch yet another win over Chennai, Dhoni's side will play for pride and be keen to settle the scores.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 21 matches, with CSK clinching victories on 13 occasions and KKR sealing wins in eight games.

Here are the live updates: