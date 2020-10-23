CSK vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 41: Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 41 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are standing at the third place in the IPL 13 standings with a total of six wins in hand from nine matches they have played so far.CSK, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the eight-team table with just three victories from 10 games.

In the previous encounter between the two sides which was the opening clash of the tournament, CSK registered a comfortable five-wicket triumph over the Rohit Sharma-led team on September 19.

While CSK will look to secure their second win over Mumbai Indians this season and keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive, MI will look to settle the scores with the Chennai franchise.

As far as head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned, MI hold a slight edge over CSK heading into the clash. The two sides have faced each other in a total of 29 matches, with the Mumbai franchise emerging victorious on 17 occasions.

Here are the live updates: