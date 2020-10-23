CSK vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 41: Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard opts to bowl

23 October 2020, 19:16 PM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is unwell and will miss the clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Kieron Pollard to lead the side in his absence.
23 October 2020, 19:09 PM
LINEUPS:
CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt and wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir
MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (capt.), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
23 October 2020, 19:02 PM
Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings !
23 October 2020, 18:57 PM
The toss for the second tie between MI vs CSK of the season will take place shortly.