8 May 2022, 19:41 PM
CSK off to FLYING START
Chennai Super Kings off to a flying start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conwoy. DC eyeing an early wicket with Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje attacking the stumps.
CSK- 24/0 (3 Overs), Gaikwad 11 (10) & Conway 10 (9)
8 May 2022, 19:10 PM
Both team captains at the toss
MS Dhoni: We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in.
Rishabh Pant: I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav.
8 May 2022, 19:09 PM
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
8 May 2022, 19:04 PM
Toss Report
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super King at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.
8 May 2022, 18:48 PM
Pitch Report by Kevin Pietersen
One side the boundary is 64 meters and the other is massive 78 meters. I don't think the guys will be thinking sixes that way and will target the shorter side. There was a lot more grass last week but that's not to say the wicket is not going to be a belter. However, it may be a little bit slower and a bit spin orientated. Couple of weeks back there was dew but not so much last week. It is indecisive for us. Is it going to be indecisive for the captains? We will wait and see...
8 May 2022, 18:05 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 55 of IPL 2022 between DC and CSK.
Two more points on offer and both teams will be desperate to grab them.
Also, Pant vs Dhoni, a rare IPL battle for the fans.
Stay tuned for more updates.