हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad off to solid start

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 55 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on our live blog here.   

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 8, 2022 - 19:51
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

8 May 2022, 19:41 PM

CSK off to FLYING START

Chennai Super Kings off to a flying start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conwoy. DC eyeing an early wicket with Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje attacking the stumps.

CSK- 24/0 (3 Overs), Gaikwad 11 (10) & Conway 10 (9)

8 May 2022, 19:10 PM

Both team captains at the toss

MS Dhoni: We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in.

Rishabh Pant: I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav.

8 May 2022, 19:09 PM

Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

8 May 2022, 19:04 PM

Toss Report

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super King at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. 

8 May 2022, 18:48 PM

Pitch Report by Kevin Pietersen

One side the boundary is 64 meters and the other is massive 78 meters. I don't think the guys will be thinking sixes that way and will target the shorter side. There was a lot more grass last week but that's not to say the wicket is not going to be a belter. However, it may be a little bit slower and a bit spin orientated. Couple of weeks back there was dew but not so much last week. It is indecisive for us. Is it going to be indecisive for the captains? We will wait and see...

8 May 2022, 18:05 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 55 of IPL 2022 between DC and CSK. 

Two more points on offer and both teams will be desperate to grab them.

Also, Pant vs Dhoni, a rare IPL battle for the fans. 

Stay tuned for more updates.  

Must Watch

PT44S

Two Lashkar terrorists have been encountered in Kulgam