Live Cricket Score | CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 Updates: MS Dhoni Vs Axar Patel
CSK vs DC (Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 17th Match: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Take On Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals. Toss at 3 PM, match starts at 3:30 PM.
LIVE DC vs CSK IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals are eyeing a third straight win, while Chennai Super Kings battle form and fitness concerns, including skipper Gaikwad's injury. MS Dhoni might step in to lead at Chepauk, where CSK have struggled. With Conway potentially returning and DC’s balanced unit clicking, Saturday's clash promises high-stakes drama.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda
CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Aim to Break a 15-Year Chepauk Curse
Delhi Capitals haven't beaten CSK at Chepauk since 2010. With a red-hot squad in IPL 2025, they're gunning to end a 15-year drought and rewrite their Chennai story.
