15 May 2022, 17:05 PM CSK restricted to 133/5 This is a poor show with the bat by CSK. Despite Ruturaj's fifty, CSK manages this small target. More than 40 dot balls and that may hurt them in the end. Gaikwad's slowest fifty as well. CSK would like bowlers to deliver but GT on top at the moment.

15 May 2022, 17:01 PM MS Dhoni walks in Three overs to go and CSK are struggling to get to even 150. They require a big knock from the big man Dhoni. How much can CSK post on the board from here? CSK 116/4 (17)

15 May 2022, 16:22 PM FIFTY for Ruturaj This is a fine fifty from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Not a easy pitch to bat on against a quality bowling lineup and he delivers a fifty in 44 balls. Slow by his standards but that was the need of the hour as he held one innings together. CSK go past 100 as well. CSK 101/2 (14.3)

15 May 2022, 16:17 PM OUT! Sai Kishore strikes and dismisses Moeen Ali for 21. CSK lose their second wicket. Rashid Khan takes a safe catch inside the boundary. CSK 69/2 (8.5)

15 May 2022, 15:44 PM Moeen, Ruturaj steady CSK! The end of powerplay and CSK are in a better position. 17 off the 6th over bowled by Rashid Khan as Moeen tried some big shots and they all came off. CSK 47/1 (6)

15 May 2022, 15:16 PM OUT! Mohammed Shami delivers in his second over, the first ball shapes away from Conway, takes the outside edge with it and Saha does the rest behind the stumps. GT strike early and CSK lose their first wicket. CSK 8/1 (2.2)

15 May 2022, 15:02 PM Teams: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

15 May 2022, 14:47 PM Toss News! MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK have opted to bat first.

15 May 2022, 14:31 PM CSK vs GT Dream 11 Prediction Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen – Devon Conway (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali Bowlers – Rashid-Khan (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo