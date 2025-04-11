Live Cricket Score | CSK VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: Can MS Dhoni Help CSK Make Comeback?

CSK VS KKR IPL 2025 Live: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ahead of their key clash, CSK have lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 IPL season due to an elbow injury sustained during their match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30. Dhoni, who last captained CSK in the final of IPL 2023, will now lead the side in the remainder of the IPL 2025 season with an aim to change the fortunes of the franchise, who have lost four games in a row.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders also lost their last game against Lucknow Super Giants. So, both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Squads For CSK VS KKR IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya