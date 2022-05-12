Runout - Mukesh Chaudhary by Ishan Kishan. MS Dhoni tried to take a single to stay on strike but Ishan Kishan was right on the money as he gave CSK no chance to survive in the end. MI bowlers were on song tonight as they all out CSK under the 100 runs figure.

Pressure on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as he's the lone-wolf left in the middle with DJ Bravo. CSK look to rebuild and MI look to finish their innings quickly with another wicket.

Shivam Dube caught by Ishan Kishan bowled by Meredith. CSK in deep trouble now as they lose more than half a side in just 8 overs. MS Dhoni is the last hope for Chennai.

Skipper MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube in the middle for CSK as they lose 5 early wickets against the Mumbai Indians. Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, all have failed to even cross the double figures for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings in deep trouble as they lose two wickets in the very first over against MI. Daniel Sams dismisses Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in quick succession to get MI in the commanding seat.

12 May 2022, 19:22 PM

Both team captains at the toss

MS Dhoni: It has worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations. It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect. When a lot of is at stake, you need to do the homework and focus on the process, irrespective of the opposition.

Rohit Sharma: We will field first. It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keeping an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He (Pollard) was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It's brilliant to play against Chennai, it's always like that. We need to try and win the game.