CSK VS MI (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.



After failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs last year, CSK will look to start their campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, MI also look to bounce back in style after finishing at the bottom of the points table.



Regular MI captain Hardik Pandya won’t be playing in the clash of the five-time champions as he will be serving a one-match ban for his team's slow over-rate in their final league game of IPL 2024. They also won't have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from his injury.

Teams For CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Robin Minz, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur