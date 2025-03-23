Live Cricket Score | CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Updates: Stage Set For MS Dhoni's IPL Return
CSK VS MI (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
After failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs last year, CSK will look to start their campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, MI also look to bounce back in style after finishing at the bottom of the points table.
Regular MI captain Hardik Pandya won’t be playing in the clash of the five-time champions as he will be serving a one-match ban for his team's slow over-rate in their final league game of IPL 2024. They also won't have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from his injury.
Teams For CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Robin Minz, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live: Performance at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Total Matches Played: 8
Mumbai Indians (MI) Win:- 5
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Win:- 3
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live: Leading Wicket Taker For Each Team
Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker against CSK with 37 wickets while Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker against MI with 35 wickets
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live: Finals Battle
CSK and MI have faced 4 times in the IPL finals in which Mumbai Indians have dominated with consecutive 3 final victories (2013, 2015, 2019) against Chennai Super Kings. While CSK won only 1 final against MI in IPL 2010.
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live: Leading Run Scorer For Each Team
Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer against CSK with 837 runs While Suresh Raina is the leading run-scorer against MI with 710 runs.
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live: Recent Encounters
CSK and MI faced each other only once in IPL 2024, with CSK emerging victorious by 20 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube made crucial contributions with the bat, setting a strong total for CSK. Despite Rohit Sharma's brilliant century, he couldn't steer Mumbai Indians to victory.
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Head To Head
This will be the 38th match between the two teams, with MI leading the head-to-head 20-17 against CSK.
Matches: 37
CSK won: 17
MI won: 20
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live: Where To Watch
Live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar App and website. On the other hand, the CSK VS MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Network 18 TV channels in India.
CSK VS MI, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Squads For IPL El Clasico
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
