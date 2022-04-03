CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS 1 wicket away from win as MS Dhoni departs

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday.

The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener.

While CSK lost by seven wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board.

For Punjab Kings and Rahul, batting is not at all area of concern as they showed with their performance in the opener, but just like CSK, the bowling unit remains a major worry despite spending big money at the auction.