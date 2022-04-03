CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: CSK storm back with quick wickets

3 April 2022, 20:43 PM
OUT!
CSK pull things back with another wicket as debutant Jitesh Sharma departs for a well-made 26 off 17 balls. Well played on debut, young man!
Shahrukh Khan still in the middle.
PBKS 146/5 after 14.5 overs
3 April 2022, 20:32 PM
Livingstone finally departs
Rayudu had dropped him and now he is the one who gets his catch. But the damage has already been done. CSK need to ensure Punjab do not touch the 180+ mark.
PBKS 130/4 after 13 overs
3 April 2022, 20:12 PM
Fifty for Livingstone
Liam Livingstone has reached his half-century, his first in IPL, in just 27 balls. But soon his partner Shikhar Dhawan departs and the partnership breaks. But Livingstone is still going strong at the other end.
PBKS 113/3 after 10.1 overs
3 April 2022, 19:48 PM
DROPPED!
This is criminal really. Rayudu has dropped a sitter at short third man and could be a costly miss as Livingstone get a second life.
PBKS 82/2 after 7
3 April 2022, 19:36 PM
OUT
Dhoni turns the clock back with a Mustafizur Rahman-like run out of Bhanuka Rajapaksa from behind the stumps. PBKS on back foot with loss of 2nd wicket.
PBKS 27/2 after 3 overs
3 April 2022, 19:30 PM
OUT
CSK draw first blood as Mukesh Chaudhary strikes on only the second ball of the match, sends Mayank Agarwal packing.
PBKS 4.1 after 0.2 overs
3 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Game Time!
PBKS openers are Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. CSK to open bowling with left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.
3 April 2022, 19:02 PM
PBKS and CSK Playing 11s
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
3 April 2022, 18:15 PM
Toss News
Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and CSK have opted to field first
3 April 2022, 17:59 PM
Dhoni to break these records today
Former CSK captain MS is set to break some T20 records today in clash vs PBKS.
3 April 2022, 17:50 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between CSK and PBKS. CSK aim for season's first win while PBKS look to come back to winning ways.
