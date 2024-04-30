CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Sam Curran
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Chennai have 10 points so far in IPL 2024.
LIVE Score CSK vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Punjab Kings, fresh from their astounding chase of 262 in Kolkata, aim to extend their dominance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK, buoyed by home advantage, seek redemption after recent losses. CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's resurgence with the bat adds impetus to their campaign, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 159.55 in the last five matches. Their challenge lies in overcoming PBKS, whose batting lineup, including Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh, has shown promising form. Key players to watch include CSK's Gaikwad and PBKS' Rilee Rossouw. Mustafizur Rahman's departure for international duty marks an emotional farewell for CSK. PBKS may face a dilemma with Shikhar Dhawan's potential return. The Chepauk pitch favors batsmen, with dew likely to influence the match dynamics. With both teams eyeing crucial victories, the stage is set for an enthralling encounter.
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson