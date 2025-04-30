LIVE | CSK vs PBKS Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
CSK vs PBKS (Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 49th Match: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a do-or-die clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk, where they’ve lost four times this IPL season—unprecedented for the five-time champions. A defeat will knock CSK out of playoff contention. In contrast, Punjab are aiming for a top-two finish and have dominated CSK recently, winning six of their last seven meetings. While PBKS boasts explosive Indian openers and aggressive powerplay batting, their middle order and overseas players have underperformed. CSK, plagued by inconsistency and experimentation, are focusing on grooming youngsters. The Chepauk pitch no longer favours CSK's strengths, and dew is expected to influence the match.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
CSK vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2025: Uncertainty Over Chennai’s Pitch Conditions
Even MS Dhoni admits CSK can't crack Chepauk’s relaid pitch. Dew and unpredictable bounce could heavily influence team strategy and toss decisions.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2025: Chepauk No Longer a Fortress for CSK
CSK have lost four games at Chepauk this season, the most ever in a single IPL campaign at their home venue.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Eye a Return to Top Four
With a win at Chepauk, PBKS can break into the top four again, intensifying the race for IPL 2025 playoff spots.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2025: CSK on the Brink of Playoff Elimination
A loss against PBKS will officially knock CSK out of the IPL 2025 playoffs—a rare low for the Chennai franchise at their home ground.
