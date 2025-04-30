LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a do-or-die clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk, where they’ve lost four times this IPL season—unprecedented for the five-time champions. A defeat will knock CSK out of playoff contention. In contrast, Punjab are aiming for a top-two finish and have dominated CSK recently, winning six of their last seven meetings. While PBKS boasts explosive Indian openers and aggressive powerplay batting, their middle order and overseas players have underperformed. CSK, plagued by inconsistency and experimentation, are focusing on grooming youngsters. The Chepauk pitch no longer favours CSK's strengths, and dew is expected to influence the match.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings