Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893317https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/csk-vs-pbks-live-score-ipl-2025-today-match-chennai-super-kings-vs-punjab-kings-49-th-match-full-scorecard-toss-playing-11-pitch-report–ma-chidambaram-stadium-chennai-ms-dhoni-ravindra-jadeja-shreyas-iyer-yuzvendra-chahal-2893317.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

LIVE | CSK vs PBKS Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming

CSK vs PBKS (Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 49th Match: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a do-or-die clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk, where they’ve lost four times this IPL season—unprecedented for the five-time champions. A defeat will knock CSK out of playoff contention. In contrast, Punjab are aiming for a top-two finish and have dominated CSK recently, winning six of their last seven meetings. While PBKS boasts explosive Indian openers and aggressive powerplay batting, their middle order and overseas players have underperformed. CSK, plagued by inconsistency and experimentation, are focusing on grooming youngsters. The Chepauk pitch no longer favours CSK's strengths, and dew is expected to influence the match.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

30 April 2025
09:25 IST

Hello and wlelcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK