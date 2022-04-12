Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a ‘complete’ game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.

The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games. The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

On the other hand, a buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much-needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top three too are in good form.