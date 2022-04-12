12 April 2022, 20:23 PM
Dube & Uthappa on FIRE!
Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube score 45 runs off the last 18 balls. Maxwell smacked for three sixes by Uthappa as CSK look comfortable now. RCB need a wicket as the partnership of Dube and Uthappa reaches 69 (38).
CSK- 105/2 (13 Overs) Uthappa 45 (30) & Dube 39 (24)
12 April 2022, 20:11 PM
CSK 72 after 11 overs
Chennai Super Kings reach runs mark after 10 overs with Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa pushing the runrate for CSK now. RCB bring in leg-spinner Hasaranga into the attack.
Dube 27 (18) & Uthappa 24 (22)
12 April 2022, 20:00 PM
RUN-OUT!
Moeen Ali run-out, confusion between the two batters of CSK. Dinesh Karthik makes no mistake to run out the dangerous left-hander, it was a wrong decision by Ali himself.
CSK- 47/2 (8 Overs), Uthappa 20 (18) & Dube 6 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:57 PM
CSK- 35/1 (6 Overs)
Chennai Super Kings finish their power-play with 35 runs and a loss of wicket. Robin Uthappa started slow but gets going now with a six off Akashdeep. CSK looking to recover after losing Gaikwad early.
Uthappa 14 (13) & Moeen Ali 3 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:43 PM
OUT!
Gaikwad GONE 17 (16)! Unlucky for the right-hander as he's LBW by Josh Hazelwood on umpire's call. He took the DRS but had to walk back because the original decision given out.
CSK- 19/1 (4 Overs), Uthappa 2 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:39 PM
CSK start STEADY
Chennai Super Kings start steady with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazelwood attack the stumps for RCB, fast-bowler Harshal Patel is missing from the playing eleven due to family reasons.
CSK- 12/0 (2.3 Overs), Gaikwad 10 (9) & Uthappa 2 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:12 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
12 April 2022, 19:11 PM
TOSS
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and he opted to bowl first against Ravindra Jadeja's CSK.