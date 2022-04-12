हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Uthappa, Dube bail CSK out of trouble

Follow Live cricket score and updates of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match being played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 - 20:36
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a ‘complete’ game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.

The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games. The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

On the other hand, a buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much-needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top three too are in good form.

12 April 2022, 20:23 PM

Dube & Uthappa on FIRE!

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube score 45 runs off the last 18 balls. Maxwell smacked for three sixes by Uthappa as CSK look comfortable now. RCB need a wicket as the partnership of Dube and Uthappa reaches 69 (38).

CSK- 105/2 (13 Overs) Uthappa 45 (30) & Dube 39 (24)

12 April 2022, 20:11 PM

CSK 72 after 11 overs

Chennai Super Kings reach runs mark after 10 overs with Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa pushing the runrate for CSK now. RCB bring in leg-spinner Hasaranga into the attack.  

Dube 27 (18) & Uthappa 24 (22)

12 April 2022, 20:00 PM

RUN-OUT!

Moeen Ali run-out, confusion between the two batters of CSK. Dinesh Karthik makes no mistake to run out the dangerous left-hander, it was a wrong decision by Ali himself.

CSK- 47/2 (8 Overs), Uthappa 20 (18) & Dube 6 (6)

12 April 2022, 19:57 PM

CSK- 35/1 (6 Overs)

Chennai Super Kings finish their power-play with 35 runs and a loss of wicket. Robin Uthappa started slow but gets going now with a six off Akashdeep. CSK looking to recover after losing Gaikwad early.

Uthappa 14 (13) & Moeen Ali 3 (6)

12 April 2022, 19:43 PM

OUT!

Gaikwad GONE 17 (16)! Unlucky for the right-hander as he's LBW by Josh Hazelwood on umpire's call. He took the DRS but had to walk back because the original decision given out.

CSK- 19/1 (4 Overs), Uthappa 2 (6)

12 April 2022, 19:39 PM

CSK start STEADY

Chennai Super Kings start steady with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazelwood attack the stumps for RCB, fast-bowler Harshal Patel is missing from the playing eleven due to family reasons.

CSK- 12/0 (2.3 Overs), Gaikwad 10 (9) & Uthappa 2 (6)

12 April 2022, 19:12 PM

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

12 April 2022, 19:11 PM

TOSS

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and he opted to bowl first against Ravindra Jadeja's CSK.

Must Watch

PT1M9S

Massive fire breaks in Anand Parbat area of Delhi