CSK: 75/5(12.1) | CSK VS RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Yash Departs Rachin Ravindra
CSK VS RCB (Chennai Super Kings VS Royal Challengers Bangalore) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 8th Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need 197 runs to win Against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
CSK vs RCB IPL Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to break a 17-year jinx at Chepauk when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 on Friday. RCB has managed just one win at CSK’s home ground, dating back to the inaugural season in 2008. Virat Kohli, the only current RCB player who was part of that historic win, will look to lead his team past CSK’s formidable spin attack. Chennai’s bowling arsenal, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and rising talent Noor Ahmad, has already troubled Mumbai Indians and will pose a significant challenge.
CSK, despite their home dominance, will want better performances from their middle order, which faltered in their previous match. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness being monitored, RCB will have to make strategic decisions to finally end their Chepauk drought.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: CSK is In Big Trouble
CSK is in big trouble as the required run rate increases to 15, and now both batsmen, Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube need to accelerate or CSK can lose the match.
CSK: 75/4 (12)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Sam Curran Departs
Not good for Sam Curran. Departs early after giving expensive overs from bowling, CSK in deep trouble, loses their 4th wicket.
CSK: 52/4(8.5)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Removes Hooda
Bhuvneshwar gets his first wicket of the match and also for RCB and removes Deepak Hooda, Chennai Super Kings 3 down.
CSK: 26/3(5)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Josh Gets Captain Ruturaj
Josh picks his 2nd wicket in his first over itself, a big blow for CSK as captain Ruturaj departs for a duck.
CSK: 8/2(2)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Josh Removes Rahul Tripathi
Early success for RCB; Josh Hazlewood removes Rahul Tripathi, A big wicket for CSK.
CSK: 8/1 (1.2)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings Need 197 Runs To Win
A fantastic finish for RCB as Tim David smashes three consecutive sixes, providing the perfect flourish to the innings. Rajat Patidar played a captain’s knock, anchoring the innings with a brilliant half-century. Earlier, Phil Salt set the tone with an explosive start, laying the foundation for a strong total.
RCB: 196/6(20)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Captain Departs
Captain Rajat Patidar departs after a fine 50, which helped RCB cross the 150 mark, and a brilliant catch by Sam Curran. Pathirana gets his first wicket.
RCB: 176/6 (18.1)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Jitesh Sharma Departs
Khaleel Ahmed gets his first wicket, removing Jitesh Sharma. Half of the RCB batters are in the pavilion now.
RCB: 176/5 (18)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Patidar Scores 50
Rajat Patidar, playing captain, knocks scores 50 off 30 and anchors the innings of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB: 171/4 (17)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Noor Gets Livingston
Another big wicket for Noor Ahmed removes Liam Livingston. Livingston departs after hitting a big six. All eyes on Captain Rajat Patidar Now.
RCB: 153/4 (16)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Noor Removes Virat
Virat Departs after scoring 31 runs, Noor Ahmed takes the big wicket and now RCB need to accelerate for potential inning
RCB: 119/3 (13)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: 10 Overs To Go
RCB have crossed the 90 runs mark in 10 overs and now Virat Kohli has to shift his gear and start targeting the CSK bowlers to reach the potential target.
RCB: 93/2 (10)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal Departs
Ashwin removes Padikkal after an expensive first over. Ashwin picks his first wicket, and Padikkal departs after an explosive inning.
RCB: 76/2 (8)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: End Of Powerplay
Phil Salt departs after giving an explosive start to RCB, while Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal anchor the innings of the team.
RCB: 56/1 (6)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Salt Departs
Phil Salt departs after giving an explosive start to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, amazing stumping by MS Dhoni .
RCB: 45/1(5)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: An Explosive Start
A good start for RCB as Phil Salt targets early to the CSK Bowlers.
RCB: 25/0(2)
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Impact Subs For Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Impact Subs Chennai Super Kings
Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Playing XI For Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Playing XI For Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Captains End (Ruturaj Gaikwad)
We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis. ~~ Ruturaj Gaikwad
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Captains End (Rajat Patidar)
We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh. ~~ Rajat Patidar
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Ashwin Against Patidar
Ravichandran Ashwin has a good record against Rajat Patidar, who has been RCB's best player against spinners. Ashwin has dismissed Patidar twice in 25 balls bowled at him.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Probable XII Of RCB
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Probable XII For CSK
Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Opening Duo Of CSK and RCB
Openers Unleashed!
Openers Unleashed!

CSK's #RachinRavindran & #RuturajGaikwad and RCB's @imVkohli & @PhilSalt1 have turned opening into an absolute mayhem!
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: CSK Gearing Up
Flame On!
Power Up!
RRREADYYY!
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: King vs Thala
The legends is heating up, and so is the social buzz!
The legends is heating up, and so is the social buzz!

still leads, but is closing in. The gap is shrinking, but who will rule the game?
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Battle Of GEN BOLD Captains
They’re bold, fearless, and ready to lead!
They're bold, fearless, and ready to lead!

Gen Bold #RuturajGaikwad & #RajatPatidar step into the spotlight in a battle of big-hitters & legends! Who'll leave a mark?
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Key Matchups In CSK vs RCB
Rutu vs yash dayal and hazelwood
Hooda vs Krunal Pandya
Jadeja vs Yash Dayal
Kohli and Patidar vs Jadeja and Noor
Phil Salt vs Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Which Spinner Will Shine Today?
The Super Kings The Challengers
7:30 PM IST
The Super Kings The Challengers

7:30 PM IST

Which colour are you putting on tonight?
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: How Many Runs Will Phil Salt Score?
Too much Salt!
Too much Salt!

Too much assault!
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Run Scorers
Top 5 run scorers in CSK vs RCB
Virat Kohli -- 1053 runs in 33 matches
MS Dhoni -- 765 runs in 32 matches
Suresh Raina -- 616 runs in 26 matches
Faf du Plessis -- 519 runs in 16 matches
AB de Villiers -- 399 runs in 21 matches
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Virat vs SPIN
imVkohli vs Spin – It’s No Contest!
When spinners take aim, GEN GOLD star Kohli flips the game!
imVkohli vs Spin – It's No Contest!

When spinners take aim, GEN GOLD star Kohli flips the game!

Turning tracks? Tight lines? Doesn't matter – Kohli rules them all!
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: A Paradise For Spinners
A little more balance between bat and ball. In the opening game here, 25 out of the 40 overs, including 14/20 in the second innings, were bowled by the spinners, who found little, but enough assistance. Teams will still want to chase with seven of the last 10 games played here, including four of the last five, won by teams batting second.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: CSK's Plan Against Rajat Patidar
Ravichandran Ashwin has a good record against Patidar, the best-spin hitter in RCB's ranks. The offspinner has dismissed the RCB captain twice in 25 balls bowled at him while conceding at less than a run a ball.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Craze In Unreal
4 hours to go for the & - MS Dhoni - Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Virat Kohli - Rajat Patidar!
From #CSK holding a 2% edge to #RCB leveling the score for a perfect tie, the tides have turned once again!
Who will claim this game?… pic.twitter.com/17pMQJPymM
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Devdutt Padikal Preparing For CSK Clash
Strategies at play, Chepauk’s the stage.
Strategies at play, Chepauk's the stage.

Players and coach are crafting the next page.
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Leading Wicket Taker
Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker for CSK against RCB with 18 wickets, While Vinay Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for RCB against CSK with 15 wickets.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Dhoni's Performance Against RCB
MS Dhoni is the leading run scorer against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 765 runs in 32 matches, averaging 29.58 with a strike rate of 146.83; his highest score is 84.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Virat's Performance Against CSK
Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer against the Chennai Super Kings with 1053 runs in 32 matches, averaging 37.60 with a strike rate of 126.25; his highest score is 90.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Recent Clash Of CSK vs RCB
In the previous IPL season, CSK and RCB faced each other twice during the league stage. In the first match, CSK comfortably chased down the target to win by six wickets at home. However, in the second clash, which was a do-or-die encounter for both teams, RCB triumphed with a 27-run victory, securing their place in the playoffs. This result showcased RCB’s resilience under pressure and their ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered the most.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Top Run Scorer
2 GEN GOLD maestros. 1 Legendary Clash
@msdhoni vs @imVkohli
2 GEN GOLD maestros. 1 Legendary Clash

@msdhoni vs @imVkohli

As these familiar foes face off, who will lead their side to victory?
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Clash In Bangalore
At RCB’s home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the two teams have clashed 11 times. Both teams have equal 5-5 wins, while one match was tied.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Clash In Chennai
At CSK's home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the two teams have faced each other nine times. CSK has dominated these encounters, winning eight matches, while RCB's sole victory at this venue dates back to 2008.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB Live Updates: Rajat On His Captaincy Style
RCB captain Rajat Paitidar speaks about his captaincy style ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against CSK.
"My way of captaincy is different." RCB captain #RajatPatidar discusses the team's form and his leadership approach ahead of the CSK clash.

Will we see heroics from this Gen Bold star?
Will we see heroics from this Gen Bold star? #IPLonJioStar #CSKvRCB | FRI, 28th MAR, 6:30 PM only on Star Sports 1, Star… pic.twitter.com/bLOCyHYYzJ
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Fleming On Playing Conditions
"It's difficult, we don’t have much influence on what comes up. Each pitch has a different characteristic so we’ll work really hard to work out what’ll work and what we have and try to get us pretty well equipped for all conditions, because that’s been the key here," said Fleming.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB Live Updates: Matthew Hayden Meets CSK Players
Then, now and Forever Yellove, Haydos!
March 28, 2025
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Fleming On Pathirana
Speaking ahead of the contest against RCB, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming gave an update on the injury of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.
"It's only been one game and one game we won, so we’re not a team that tinkers that much. Pathirana is progressing nicely," said Fleming.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB Live Updates: Will Pathirana Play?
After missing out on Chennai Super Kings' campaign opener against Mumbai Indians, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has also been ruled out of teams' IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Fleming On RCB
Speaking ahead of the contest against RCB, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming described the competition as even.
"Things change quite quickly. The RCB from last year, the CSK from last year are quite different. We don’t look at all into past performances. Certainly looking at their team Kohli is a big part of it, but they’ve got other strengths as well. The competition is really even this year," said Fleming.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record
This will be the 34th match between CSK and RCB in IPL, with the Super Kings leading the head-to-head 21-11.
Matches Played: 33
CSK won: 21
RCB won: 11
No Result: 1
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: RCB’s Struggles Against Spin
RCB have consistently struggled against quality spin attacks, and with CSK’s trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and Noor Ahmed, they face a daunting challenge on a turning Chepauk pitch.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Record-Breaking Viewership Expected
With Dhoni and Kohli possibly playing their final IPL seasons, the CSK vs RCB match is expected to hit record TV ratings, attracting fans globally.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: A Historic Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Feud
Beyond the IPL, this rivalry stems from decades of domestic cricket battles between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, adding deeper emotion and intensity to the contest.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: A Rivalry of Legends
Dhoni and Kohli, two of the IPL’s biggest icons, bring massive fan followings, historical clashes, and leadership legacies, making this one of the most-watched fixtures of the season.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: RCB’s Emotional Win Last Year
RCB shattered CSK fans’ hopes in IPL 2024’s last league match, knocking them out of the playoffs. The dramatic win fuels this rivalry’s intensity ahead of their 2025 clash.
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: CSK’s Dominance at Chepauk
Chennai Super Kings have a staggering 8-1 record over RCB at Chepauk, making it one of the most lopsided home-ground matchups in IPL history. Can RCB break the jinx?
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of CSK vs RCB game in IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuend with Zee News.
