CSK: 75/5(12.1) | CSK VS RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Yash Departs Rachin Ravindra

CSK vs RCB IPL Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to break a 17-year jinx at Chepauk when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 on Friday. RCB has managed just one win at CSK’s home ground, dating back to the inaugural season in 2008. Virat Kohli, the only current RCB player who was part of that historic win, will look to lead his team past CSK’s formidable spin attack. Chennai’s bowling arsenal, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and rising talent Noor Ahmad, has already troubled Mumbai Indians and will pose a significant challenge.

CSK, despite their home dominance, will want better performances from their middle order, which faltered in their previous match. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness being monitored, RCB will have to make strategic decisions to finally end their Chepauk drought.

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee