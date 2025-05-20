Live Cricket Score | CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Face Rajasthan Royals in Match 62 Updates From M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2025: In a bottom-of-the-table clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in Delhi for the 62nd match of IPL 2025. Both teams have had disappointing seasons, sitting at 10 and 9 respectively, with RR at risk of finishing last if they lose. While the match holds little consequence for the tournament, it’s a chance to test young talent and look ahead. Players like Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Riyan Parag (RR) have stood out, offering hope for the future. CSK’s top order has struggled all season, while RR’s bowling has been the weakest across teams. As speculation grows about MS Dhoni’s possible farewell from Chennai, the spotlight also shines on players like Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch has favored high scores, and another run-fest is expected. With pride and future prospects on the line, both teams will aim to end their season on a high.

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (c), Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Andre Siddarth.

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.