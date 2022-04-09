9 April 2022, 18:08 PM
SRH in driver's seat
SRH have not yet lost a wicket and is looking solid but skipper Williamson needs a move on. He is 24 off 34 balls and that may prove to be a poor knock in the end for Hyderabad.
After 10 overs, SRH 69/0
9 April 2022, 17:44 PM
SRH go past 50
This is a good start from Hyderabad as they go past the fifty-run mark without losing any wicket.
Abhishek Sharma playing well and Williamson after starting slowly is accelerating now.
SRH 56/0 after 8.4 overs
9 April 2022, 17:53 PM
SRH begin chase!
Opening pair Williamson and Abhishek Sharma begin the chase on a slow note. A chance goes down in deep, a tough one. Dube covered a lot of ground but could not hold on to the catch.
SRH 24/0 after 5 overs
9 April 2022, 17:07 PM
CSK 154/7 (20 Overs)
Chennai Super Kings finish at 154 runs after 20 overs. Moeen Ali was the top scorer for CSK with 48 (35). Ambati Rayudu and Ali's partnership helped CSK get back in the game after losing Gaikwak and Uthappa for 16 and 15, respectively. Skipper Jadeja scored 23 off 15 in the end to guide CSK to a respectable total.
SRH need 155 runs to win
9 April 2022, 16:56 PM
DHONI GONE!
MS Dhoni GONE for 3 (6) caught by Umran Malik bowled Jansen. MSD tried the pull shot but got a top edge for an easy catch to Malik.
CSK- 125/6 (18 Overs)
9 April 2022, 16:54 PM
GONE!
Shivam Dube gone as SRH get two wickets quickly. Bowled by Natarajan caught by Umran Malik. Dube was trying to be cheeky, trying to play with pace cuts it but straight to short 3rd man.
CSK- 113/5 (16 Overs), Dhoni 3 (3) & Jadeja 2 (3)
9 April 2022, 16:45 PM
GONE!
Moeen Ali misses out on his fifty as Aiden Makram strikes! caught by Rahul Tripathi. Ali gone for 48 (35).
9 April 2022, 16:29 PM
Sundar strikes again
Second wicket for the spinner. He gets rid of Rayudu. CSK 100 up. Shivam Dube has joined Moeen in the middle.
CSK 100/3 after 14 overs
9 April 2022, 16:35 PM
CSK- 97/2 (13 Overs)
Chennai Super Kings getting on a good stage with Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the middle. Sunrisers Hyderabad failing to break the partnership as they hunt for a breakthrough.
Ali 39 (29) & Rayudu 27 (25)
9 April 2022, 15:58 PM
Moeen, Rayudu to the rescue
This is top batting from two experienced T20 batters. Moeen and Rayudu are fighting it out in the middle and have steadied the ship for CSK after loss of Uthappa and Gaikwad.
CSK 82/2 after 11.4 overs
9 April 2022, 15:57 PM
OUT!
T Natarajan removes Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball of his spell. CSK lose both of their openers and this is a huge setback.
CSK 36/2 after 5.2 overs
9 April 2022, 15:45 PM
OUT!
Uthappa goes. He tries to take on Sundar on the first ball of his spell, cross batted stoke, goes up in the air and is caught in the deep, could not connect well.
CSK 25/1 after 3.1 overs
9 April 2022, 15:31 PM
Solid start for CSK
Good news for CSK fans as Gaikwad is looking in good touch. Three overs gone and both the openers are looking set. Washington Sundar into the attack as Kane turns to spinners.
CSK 25/0 after 3 overs
9 April 2022, 14:56 PM
CSK begin innings!
Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad open innings for CSK.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball, and on the money from Ball number 1.
9 April 2022, 15:07 PM
Teams:
Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen make their debuts for Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
9 April 2022, 15:06 PM
Toss News!
SRH win toss and opt to field first
9 April 2022, 14:51 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between CSK and SRH. Both teams struggling in this season and one would surely get a win under the belt.
Stay tuned for more updates here.