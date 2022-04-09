9 April 2022, 15:57 PM
OUT!
T Natarajan removes Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball of his spell. CSK lose both of their openers and this is a huge setback.
CSK 36/2 after 5.2 overs
9 April 2022, 15:45 PM
OUT!
Uthappa goes. He tries to take on Sundar on the first ball of his spell, cross batted stoke, goes up in the air and is caught in the deep, could not connect well.
CSK 25/1 after 3.1 overs
9 April 2022, 15:31 PM
Solid start for CSK
Good news for CSK fans as Gaikwad is looking in good touch. Three overs gone and both the openers are looking set. Washington Sundar into the attack as Kane turns to spinners.
CSK 25/0 after 3 overs
9 April 2022, 14:56 PM
CSK begin innings!
Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad open innings for CSK.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball, and on the money from Ball number 1.
9 April 2022, 15:07 PM
Teams:
Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen make their debuts for Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
9 April 2022, 15:06 PM
Toss News!
SRH win toss and opt to field first
9 April 2022, 14:51 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between CSK and SRH. Both teams struggling in this season and one would surely get a win under the belt.
Stay tuned for more updates here.