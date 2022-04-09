हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu steady CSK

Follow Live score and updates of CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match no. 17 being played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 9, 2022 - 16:15
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Three successive losses have put Chennai Super Kings' new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who too are smarting from two reverses.

One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting.

There is a lot of experience in CSK's batting but it didn't help them against Punjab Kings as they could muster just 126 while chasing 180.

While Robin Uthappa had scored a fifty in one of the games, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu have failed to capitalise on their starts.

Skipper Jadeja, too, will need to give a better account of himself, even as 'de facto' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks to keep guiding the team.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants and they will now aim to put their campaign back on the track

9 April 2022, 15:57 PM

OUT!

T Natarajan removes Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball of his spell. CSK lose both of their openers and this is a huge setback. 

CSK 36/2 after 5.2 overs

9 April 2022, 15:45 PM

OUT!

Uthappa goes. He tries to take on Sundar on the first ball of his spell, cross batted stoke, goes up in the air and is caught in the deep, could not connect well. 

CSK 25/1 after 3.1 overs

9 April 2022, 15:31 PM

Solid start for CSK 

Good news for CSK fans as Gaikwad is looking in good touch. Three overs gone and both the openers are looking set. Washington Sundar into the attack as Kane turns to spinners. 

CSK 25/0 after 3 overs

9 April 2022, 14:56 PM

CSK begin innings!

Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad open innings for CSK. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball, and on the money from Ball number 1.

 

9 April 2022, 15:07 PM

Teams:

Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen make their debuts for Hyderabad. 

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

9 April 2022, 15:06 PM

Toss News!

SRH win toss and opt to field first

 

9 April 2022, 14:51 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between CSK and SRH. Both teams struggling in this season and one would surely get a win under the belt. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

Must Watch

PT53M51S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Attorney General meets Imran, will not resign from his post