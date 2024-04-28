Advertisement
CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2024: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this game after a defeat against RCB. 

LIVE Score CSK vs SRH In IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), facing two consecutive losses, aim to rebound against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), currently holding a strong position. CSK's recent defeats put them at risk of sliding down the rankings, prompting them to seek a turnaround. Historically, CSK has dominated SRH, especially at home, but this season has seen unpredictable outcomes. CSK might adopt tactics seen in previous matches, such as deploying spin early to stifle SRH's aggressive batting. Meanwhile, SRH looks to maintain their winning streak despite a recent setback in a high-scoring chase. Both teams are likely to stick with their current lineups, with Ajinkya Rahane needing to rediscover his form for CSK, while Aiden Markram's contribution becomes crucial for SRH's stability. The match will be played at Chepauk, where batting-friendly conditions have been observed, albeit with occasional challenges. Key players to watch include Rahane, Markram, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with milestones on the horizon for MS Dhoni and Jaydev Unadkat. The encounter promises an intriguing battle between CSK's quest for revival and SRH's aim for consistency amidst a fiercely competitive IPL season.

Follow LIVE Updates From Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Match Here.

28 April 2024
12:34 PM

LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Probable Playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana [Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat [Impact Sub: T Natarajan]

12:34 PM

LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

12:31 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from CSK vs SRH game stay tuned with Zee News.

