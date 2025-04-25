CSK VS SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK are coming into the clash on the back of a 9-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians on April 20 at Wankhede. On the other hand, SRH are also coming off a defeat to Mumbai Indians, losing by seven wickets on April 23.

Both CSK and SRH are struggling to perform in the ongoing IPL 2025, having won just two out of their eight matches. They can still make the playoffs if they win each of their remaining six matches starting Friday.

Squads For CSK VS SRH IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran