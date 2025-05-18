[LIVE SCORE] DC VS GT, IPL 2025 Today Match Updates: Do And Die Game For Delhi Capitals

DC VS GT (Delhi Capitals VS Gujarat Titans ) IPL 2025 Match 60 Live: As the IPL 2025 heads into its crucial final phase, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for a high-voltage showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18. With playoff berths on the line, both teams will be desperate for a win in what promises to be a thrilling Sunday evening clash.

The match comes after the mid-season break caused by geopolitical tensions, which forced a temporary league suspension. The break has taken its toll on team compositions, with several overseas stars opting out due to international commitments affecting the balance of both DC and GT.

Delhi Capitals, once early frontrunners, have slipped to fifth after losing momentum post-resumption. Under Axar Patel’s captaincy, the team has faced batting instability, with constant shuffles at the top involving Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Abishek Porel.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have found form at just the right time. Skipper Shubman Gill has led confidently, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler delivering key contributions with the bat. Their bowling unit, spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna and supported by Mohammed Siraj and spinner Sai Kishore, has performed admirably under pressure.

DC vs GT: Full Squads

DC: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

GT: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma