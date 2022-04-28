28 April 2022, 23:01 PM CLOSE CONTEST! Delhi Capitals somehow stay in contest after losing Axar Patel cheaply from a runout. KKR trying their best to dismiss DC batters as soon as possible. DC- 117/6 (16 Overs), Powell 14 (10) & Sharduk 1 (3)

28 April 2022, 22:39 PM BIG WICKET! Rishabh Pant caught behind by Indrajith bowled by Umesh Yadav. DC in deep trouble now as they lose two set batters in quick succession. KKR have the momentum now. DC- 87/5 (12 Overs), Axar 2 (2) & Powell 1 (2) need 61 runs in 48 balls

28 April 2022, 22:23 PM GONE! David Warner caught by Sunil Narine bowled by Umesh Yadav. KKR finally break the deadlock as DC lose their dangerman David Warner for 46 (26). DC- 83/3 (10 Overs), Lalit 22 (25)

28 April 2022, 22:05 PM DC on FIRE! Delhi Capitals on fire with David Warner and Lalit Yadav in the middle as both batters save wickets and keep getting runs in their chase of 147. DC- 80/2 (9 Overs), Warner 41 (24) & Lalit 22 (23)

28 April 2022, 21:37 PM DROPPED! Lalit Yadav dropped on 5 by Aaron Finch as KKR display some loose fielding. DC trying to stay steady in their chase of 147 with David Warner and Lalit Yadav in the middle. DC- 47/2 (6 Overs), Warner 24 (15) & Lalit 7 (13)

28 April 2022, 21:24 PM GONE! Prithvi Shaw GONE first ball! Umesh Yadav STRIKES for KKR! It's game on at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai now. Delhi Capitals on the backfoot as KKR strike on the very first ball.

28 April 2022, 21:20 PM KKR- 146/9 (20 Overs) Kolkata Knight Riders finish at 146/9 after 20 overs as Mustafizur Rehman bowls an excellent last over for the Delhi Capitals, taking 3 wickets in it. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets including two big ones of Russell and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer. DC have the upper hand now on a good batting wicket. Nitish Rana's 57 (34) got KKR to a respectable total. FACT: This is the lowest total at the Wankhede in IPL 2022 so far

28 April 2022, 20:54 PM FIFTY for Nitish Rana! What a fantastic knock this has been from Nitish Rana who has not really shone in IPL 2022 untill this knock! KKR looking set to post a fighting total. KKR 134/6 (18.1)

28 April 2022, 20:44 PM DC on top! KKR have lost the plot here all thanks to brilliance of Kuldeep Yadav who has picked 4 wickets from his 4 overs by giving just 14 runs. He is performing beautifully vs his former franchise which did not treat him very well as per the spinner. He still have one over left and would be looking to finish with a five-fer. KKR have just struggled past 100. KKR 101/6 (16)

28 April 2022, 20:31 PM KKR DEEP TROUBLE! Kolkata Knight Riders in DEEP trouble as they two big wickets in one over. First Shreyas Iyer departs for 42 (37) caught behind brilliantly by Rishabh Pant bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and after two dot balls it's Andre Russell who gets stumped by Pant on Kuldeep Yadav's teasing delivery. KKR- 83/6 (13.4 Overs), Nitish 21 (14)

28 April 2022, 20:10 PM KKR trying to RECOVER Kolkata Knight Riders try to recover from early blows with Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana in the middle. DC looking to build pressure on the batters as KKR are 4 down. KKR- 72/4 (12 Overs), Shreyas 39 (33) & Nitish 13 (11)

28 April 2022, 20:05 PM TWO IN TWO! KKR lose two wickets in quick succesion as Baba Indrajith departs for 6 (8) caught by Rovman Powell bowled by Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine LBW on the very next ball. Excellent bowling from the DC spinner. KKR- 35/4 (7.3 Overs), Shreyas 17 (17)

28 April 2022, 19:39 PM OUT! Axar Patel dismisses Venkatesh Iyer to put KKR on back foot early on. DC looking a happy unit at the moment. Things working as per plans and KKR have a lot of rebuilding to do. KKR 22/2 (4.3)

28 April 2022, 19:37 PM OUT! Aaron Finch has been cleaned up for 3 off 7 balls. Chetan Sakariya, who is playing his first game for DC this year, gets his first wicket. KKR 4/1 (1.3) Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

28 April 2022, 19:05 PM Playing 11 DC vs KKR KKR three changes: Finch, Himanshu Rana, Indrajith come in. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

28 April 2022, 19:00 PM Toss News! Rishabh Pant wins toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first. Mitchell Marsh is in too. Khaleel pulls his hamstring and is out.

28 April 2022, 18:17 PM Two debutants playing Today! Chetan Sakariya has been handed over his maiden Delhi cap. KKR's Baba Indrajith, Harshit Rana get their maiden IPL caps.

28 April 2022, 18:16 PM Will Mitchell Marsh play today? DC have a difficult task to overcome vs KKR, to break their losing streak and they are happy that Mitchell Marsh is available for selection after recovering from Covid-19. Check out more details here.