Live Cricket Score | DC VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: Axar’s Delhi Capitals Face Ajinkya’s Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2025 campaign strongly, winning four straight matches. However, they lost three games in their next five matches and will aim to bounce back on their home turf, Arun Jaitley.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 3 wins and 5 losses in 9 matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Squads For DC VS KKR IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande