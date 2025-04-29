Advertisement
Live Cricket Score | DC VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: Axar’s Delhi Capitals Face Ajinkya’s Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR (Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the 48th match of the IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Toss at 7:00 PM. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Live
DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2025 campaign strongly, winning four straight matches. However, they lost three games in their next five matches and will aim to bounce back on their home turf, Arun Jaitley. 

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 3 wins and 5 losses in 9 matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain. 

Squads For DC VS KKR IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande


Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

29 April 2025
11:07 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2025: Axar Patel’s leadership faces first big test

First-time captain Axar Patel must inspire DC to bounce back quickly if they are to cement a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

10:50 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ home form a major concern in IPL 2025

Despite a flying start, DC have lost 2 of their 3 home matches, exposing vulnerabilities that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to exploit.

10:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 DC vs KKR in IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

