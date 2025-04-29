Live Cricket Score | DC VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: Axar’s Delhi Capitals Face Ajinkya’s Kolkata Knight Riders
DC vs KKR (Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the 48th match of the IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Toss at 7:00 PM.
Trending Photos
DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2025 campaign strongly, winning four straight matches. However, they lost three games in their next five matches and will aim to bounce back on their home turf, Arun Jaitley.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 3 wins and 5 losses in 9 matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain.
Squads For DC VS KKR IPL 2025 Match
Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Match
DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2025: Axar Patel’s leadership faces first big test
First-time captain Axar Patel must inspire DC to bounce back quickly if they are to cement a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs race.
DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ home form a major concern in IPL 2025
Despite a flying start, DC have lost 2 of their 3 home matches, exposing vulnerabilities that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to exploit.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 DC vs KKR in IPL 2025. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.