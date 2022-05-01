हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC vs LSG IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul steady LSG after Quinton de Kock departs

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 45 of IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 1, 2022 - 16:30
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

1 May 2022, 15:55 PM

LSG go STEADY

Lucknow Super Giants stay steady with KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda in the middle as the batter complete 50 runs partnership, saving wickets for the end to attack. DC bring in spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

LSG- 94/1 (10 Overs), KL Rahul 35 (27) & Hooda 32 (20)

1 May 2022, 15:44 PM

GONE!

De kock GONE for 23 (13) caught by bowled by Shardul Thakur. DC finally break the deadlock, an important wicket for them as De Kock was looking in death-touch.

LSG- 42/1 (4.2 Overs), KL Rahul 16 (13)

1 May 2022, 15:42 PM

LSG off to a FLYING START

Lucknow Super Giants off to a flying start with KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock in the middle. DC taking the pace off now as spinner Axar Patel comes in to bowl DC's third over.

LSG- 22/0 (2 Overs), KL Rahul 3 (3) & De Kock 17 (9)

1 May 2022, 15:02 PM

Teams: Avesh Khan out due to injury, K Gowtham comes in for Lucknow 

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

1 May 2022, 14:57 PM

Toss News!

KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bat first 

1 May 2022, 14:52 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 45 of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants being played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. 

Stay tuned for all latest updates.

