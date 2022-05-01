1 May 2022, 17:52 PM GONE! David Warner caught by Ayush Badoni bowled by Mohsin Khan for 3 (4). DC in trouble as they lose both their openers early in chase of 196 runs. LSG on top. DC- 13/2 (3 Overs), Marsh 5 (7)

1 May 2022, 17:41 PM OUT! DC lose Prithvi Shaw early as he's caught by Gowtham bowled by Chameera for 5 (7). Prithvi just smacked a four in the previous delivery, this one was short and hard, he tries to cross it again and miscues it for an easy catch. DC- 9/1 (2 Overs), Warner 0 (1) & M Marsh 4 (3)

1 May 2022, 17:25 PM Shaw soaking PRESSURE Prithvi Shaw kept quiet in the first five balls as he plays four consecutive dot balls and steals a single in the fifth ball. LSG start their bowling with some tidy bowling from Mohsin Khan. LSG- 1/0 (1 Over), Warner 0 (1) & Shaw 1 (5)

1 May 2022, 17:13 PM LSG 195/3 (20 Overs) Lucknow Super Giants finish at 195 runs after 20 overs as KL Rahul fired 77 off 51 balls with 4 boundaries and 5 maximums. After losing De Kock for 23 (13), Hooda 52 (34) and Rahul took charge and guided LSG to a competitve total.

1 May 2022, 17:07 PM GONE! KL Rahul 77 (51) caught at deep cover by Lalit Yadav bowled by Shardul Thakur. DC finally get the dangerman out as Shardul Thakur takes the wicket. The damage has been done and a score over 200 is a must now for LSG. LSG- 176/3 (18.5 Overs), Stoinis 10 (14)

1 May 2022, 17:01 PM LSG on FIRE Lucknow Super Giants as Skipper KL Rahul takes charge to the DC bowlers with Marcus Stoinis waiting on the other end. DC in deep trouble as LSG look for a total score over 200 on board. LSG- 161/2 (17.2 Overs), Stoinis 8 (11) & KL Rahul 65 (46)

1 May 2022, 16:41 PM GONE! Deepak Hooda caught and bowled by Shardul Thakur after scoring 52 off 34. DC finally break the partnership between Hooda and Rahul. LSG- 145/2 (15 Overs), KL Rahul 54 (40) & Stoinis 4 (3)

1 May 2022, 16:38 PM KL Rahul hits FIFTY LSG Skipper KL Rahul completes his fifty in just 35 balls, smashing 3 fours and 3 sixes against the DC bowlers. LSG looking dangerous now with Hooda and Rahul both well settled in the middle. LSG- 131/1 (13.3 Overs), KL Rahul 51 (38) & Hooda 49 (31)

1 May 2022, 16:21 PM LSG going STRONG LSG Skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda reach 75 (46) partnership as they keep the runrate touching to 10 runs per over. LSG eyeing a massive total here and DC looking clueless for wickets. LSG- 117/1 (12 Overs), KL Rahul 44 (32) & Hooda 45 (27)

1 May 2022, 15:55 PM LSG go STEADY Lucknow Super Giants stay steady with KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda in the middle as the batter complete 50 runs partnership, saving wickets for the end to attack. DC bring in spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. LSG- 94/1 (10 Overs), KL Rahul 35 (27) & Hooda 32 (20)

1 May 2022, 15:44 PM GONE! De kock GONE for 23 (13) caught by bowled by Shardul Thakur. DC finally break the deadlock, an important wicket for them as De Kock was looking in death-touch. LSG- 42/1 (4.2 Overs), KL Rahul 16 (13)

1 May 2022, 15:42 PM LSG off to a FLYING START Lucknow Super Giants off to a flying start with KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock in the middle. DC taking the pace off now as spinner Axar Patel comes in to bowl DC's third over. LSG- 22/0 (2 Overs), KL Rahul 3 (3) & De Kock 17 (9)

1 May 2022, 15:02 PM Teams: Avesh Khan out due to injury, K Gowtham comes in for Lucknow Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

1 May 2022, 14:57 PM Toss News! KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bat first